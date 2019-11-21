ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
KFC expanding to Tartu, Narva in 2020

Economy
BNS
KFC hot wings and fries (picture is illustrative).
Source: Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment provider Apollo Group OÜ, which recently opened Estonia's first KFC in Tallinn's Ülemiste keskus shopping mall, will be opening one new, 24-hour KFC each in Tartu and Narva next year.

The new locations will be opened at Fama keskus shopping center in Narva in spring and Tartus Lõunakeskus shopping center next summer; both shopping malls are owned by Astri Grupp.

Apollo Group development manager Mauri Dorbek said that the great success of KFC restaurants thus far has shown that people appreciate quality service.

"Bringing the world-famous brand to Estonia has fully justified itself, and our expansion plans are great," Dorbek said. "We are happy to acknowledge that we will soon be able to offer KFC's high quality outside of Tallinn as well."

Astri Kinnisvara OÜ management board member Tarmo Kleinmann added that for Astri Grupp, it has always been important to offer customers as broad a range of stores as possible, as well as exciting dining options.

"KFC is another good example of us bringing well-known and popular brands to our malls," Kleinmann added.

Apollo Group OÜ acquired the KFC franchise in the Baltics this past winter. The first KFC restaurant in Estonia was opened at Ülemiste keskus on Oct. 24. To date, two restaurants have also been opened in Latvia and three in Lithuania.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kfcfast fooddining
