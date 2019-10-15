Estonia's first KFC to open in Tallinn next Thursday

Estonian entertainment group Apollo Group OÜ is opening its first KFC location in Estonia at Tallinn's Ülemiste keskus shopping mall next Thursday, Oct. 24, daily Postimees writes.

KFC's new Tallinn location will feature electronic menus, self-service kiosks and self-service soda fountains with free refills, Apollo Group development manager Mauri Dorbek said according to the paper (link in Estonian).

In addition to its signature fried chicken wings, the fast food restaurant will also offer a variety of other menu items, from chicken strips and hamburgers to snacks and dessert items.

Apollo Group OÜ acquired the Baltics' KFC franchise this past winter. It currently operates two KFC restaurants in Latvia and three in Lithuania.

