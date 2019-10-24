Estonia's first KFC restaurant opens to confusion

The opening of Estonia's first ever KFC fast food outlet did not go quite as finger lickin' good as planned.

According to news portal Delfi (link in Estonian), the opening time of the new restaurant, located in the Ülemiste shopping center, was the source of some confusion, with many assuming that it would open with the shopping center itself at 10.00 a.m., though some social media statements said the opening time would be exactly 12 hours after that.

Dozens of potential customers including large numbers of children – off school due to the half-term holidays – turned up in anticipation of the opening, according to Delfi, to be greeted by a single KFC employee, who popped their head round the door to say opening would be at 2 p.m.

The restaurant remained literally under wraps until then.

Apollo Group OÜ acquired the Baltics' KFC franchise last winter, and already operates two KFC outlets in Latvia and three in Lithuania.

