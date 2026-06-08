Michelin-listed restaurant to be demolished to make way for Tartu culture center

Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant Toko will be demolished to make way for the new Tartu culture center, Siuru, before summer 2028.

Tartu Postimees writes that Toko restaurant, located on the banks of the Emajõgi River in Tartu and included in the Michelin Guide's recommended list last year and this year, falls within the planned Siuru cultural center development area and must therefore be demolished by May 1, 2028.

The restaurant is located on the banks of the Emajõgi River and holds a five-year lease with the City of Tartu until 20230.

The owners have agreed to the early termination of the lease on the condition that the city government allows them to build a new Toko restaurant building at Vabaduse pst 1a.

If the city council approves the draft proposal, Toko operator Cafe Chef OÜ would need to construct a new building by April 1, 2028, and will be given a 22-year lease.

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