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43 Estonian restaurants get Michelin nod

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Restaurant UMA.
Restaurant UMA. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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The Michelin Guide Estonia this year recommends 43 restaurants. Five new venues were added to the main selection, while the country's existing one- and two-star restaurants retained their status.

Estonia's only two-Michelin-star restaurant, 180° by Matthias Diether, retained its status, as did NOA Chef's Hall, which kept its one Michelin star.

The Bib Gourmand list, which highlights restaurants offering good value for money, includes nine venues in total. Fellin, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, NOA, UMA and Tuljak all retained last year's recognition. Newly added to the list were Fume, Fotografiska and Vesta, all located in Tallinn.

Five new venues were added to the Michelin Guide's main selection: Cafe Tempo, Põhjala Tap Room, Restoran O2, Riva and Sadu.

The main selection includes 32 restaurants. Alongside the newcomers, the list also features Art Priori, Barbarea, Gianni, Härg, Hiis, Hõlm, Joyce, Kolm Sõsarat, Koyo, Lee Brasserie, Mere 38, Mon Repos, Moon, Morel Bistroo, Osteria il Cru, Paju Villa, Pull, Puri, R14, Radio, Rado, Shang Shi, Soo, Tchaikovsky, Toko, Võivõi and Wicca.

The Michelin Green Star, awarded for sustainable gastronomy, was retained by Fotografiska, Hiis and Kolm Sõsarat.

Four outstanding individuals were also recognized. Gerli Travkin of Fotografiska received the Young Chef Award, the Service Award went to Karl-Friedrich Kuuse of Vesta, the Sommelier Award was presented to Aleksei Pogrebnoi of NOA Chef's Hall and the New Opening of the Year Award went to Heinrich Liis of Fume.

The full list of recognized restaurants is available here.

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Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

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