Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

The Michelin Guide Estonia recognized 43 restaurants in 2025, eight more than last year. 180° by Matthias Diether retained its two-star rating and Noa Chef's Hall kept its one-star rating.

Seven restaurants received the Bib Gourmand distinction, and three were awarded the Michelin Green Star.

"We are pleased to welcome nine new restaurants to the Michelin Guide Estonia. These establishments showcase the diversity of the country's cuisine, offering not only modern interpretations of classic Estonian recipes but also a range of culinary experiences from Italian to Chinese and Japanese," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

"The addition of the new Bib Gourmand restaurant Uma highlights that good value for money can still be found in the capital, while the new Green Star awarded to Hiis reflects the country's growing awareness in the field of gastronomy," Poullennec added.

The restaurant 180° by Matthias Diether once again received two Michelin stars. Noa Chef's Hall retained its one-star status. Both are located in Tallinn.

The Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that offer quality food at a good price. Tallinn restaurant Uma received this recognition for the first time this year. Other recipients include Fellin in Viljandi and Tallinn restaurants Härg, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, Noa, and Tuljak.

The Michelin Guide's main selection this year includes 34 restaurants whose top-level cuisine left a strong impression on inspectors.

Among them are eight new additions: Hoov, Koyo, Morel Bistroo, Osteria il Cru, Shang Shi, Võivõi in Tallinn; Toko in Tartu; and Hiis in Manniva, Harju County.

The Green Star distinction was awarded to Hiis, Fotografiska, and Kolm Sõsarat.

