X!

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

News
UMA restaurant head chef Kristo Malm.
UMA restaurant head chef Kristo Malm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Michelin Guide Estonia recognized 43 restaurants in 2025, eight more than last year. 180° by Matthias Diether retained its two-star rating and Noa Chef's Hall kept its one-star rating.

Seven restaurants received the Bib Gourmand distinction, and three were awarded the Michelin Green Star.

"We are pleased to welcome nine new restaurants to the Michelin Guide Estonia. These establishments showcase the diversity of the country's cuisine, offering not only modern interpretations of classic Estonian recipes but also a range of culinary experiences from Italian to Chinese and Japanese," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

"The addition of the new Bib Gourmand restaurant Uma highlights that good value for money can still be found in the capital, while the new Green Star awarded to Hiis reflects the country's growing awareness in the field of gastronomy," Poullennec added.

Lore bistroo Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The restaurant 180° by Matthias Diether once again received two Michelin stars. Noa Chef's Hall retained its one-star status. Both are located in Tallinn.

The Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that offer quality food at a good price. Tallinn restaurant Uma received this recognition for the first time this year. Other recipients include Fellin in Viljandi and Tallinn restaurants Härg, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, Noa, and Tuljak.

The Michelin Guide's main selection this year includes 34 restaurants whose top-level cuisine left a strong impression on inspectors.

Among them are eight new additions: Hoov, Koyo, Morel Bistroo, Osteria il Cru, Shang Shi, Võivõi in Tallinn; Toko in Tartu; and Hiis in Manniva, Harju County.

The Green Star distinction was awarded to Hiis, Fotografiska, and Kolm Sõsarat.

The full list can be seen here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:12

Watchdog wants legal grounds for checking employees' intoxication

13:52

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

13:45

airBaltic launches direct flights from Tallinn to Reykjavik

13:39

Government raises student loan ceiling to €6,000

13:16

Sports pundit on EJL election : Pohlak's silence vs. Klavan's flawed program

13:01

Cabinet approves car tax reduction for families with children

12:49

Planning travel ahead difficult with Estonia's fragmented transport systems

12:07

Minister: Estonia not in favor of app download age restrictions

11:56

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

18.06

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

18.06

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

18.06

Undersea electricity cable EstLink 2 back online from Friday

18.06

Longer truck trains to start appearing on Estonia's roads from 2026

09:25

Tallinn wants to restrict short term rental apartments in Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo