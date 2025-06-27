Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

This year, Mathias Diether's 180° retained its two Michelin stars, while NOA Chef's Hall earned its star for a third straight year. Among the 43 Estonian eateries recognized by Michelin, one newcomer — VÕIVÕI — has been open just six months.

Located in Tallinn's new Arter Quarter, VÕIVÕI restaurant is owned and led by head chef Vladislav Djatšuk, a seasoned veteran of the restaurant world. Trained in France, he has launched four restaurants to date — but even so, this year's Michelin Guide recognition came as a surprise.

"We're just doing our work the best we know how — learning and trying to do better every day," Djatšuk said. "We hope next year will bring even better results. Whether it's a star or not, the most important thing is that our customers are happy and the restaurant is full."

While VÕIVÕI only launched half a year ago, NOA Chef's Hall, located in Tallinn's Pirita District, has retained its Michelin star rating since 2022. The distinction has brought in many new customers over the years.

"You feel the impact right away in the first year — it gives the restaurant a whole different level of stability, and the number of visitors goes up," acknowledged restaurateur and chef Tõnis Siigur.

"But you still have to keep pushing, because this kind of recognition is never guaranteed," he continued. "You also have to stay focused on maintaining quality, marketing and taking care of your people."

Roman Sidorov and Tõnis Siigur. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

According to the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS), the Michelin Guide has generated an additional €9.5 million in revenue for Estonian restaurants — mainly driven by food tourism.

"Business owners have shared that they've even gained loyal customers from neighboring countries, who will travel to Estonia specifically for their one particular restaurant," noted EIS tourism chief Anneli Lepp. "They'll come here to enjoy dishes at Michelin-listed restaurants."

Restaurant owners, however, admit that the recognition has been somewhat overshadowed by tough economic conditions. Local diners are eating out less often, and opting for cheaper bottles of wine when they do — or tipping less.

"We know things aren't easy for us, especially now with rising prices and other challenges," Djatšuk admitted. "But for us chefs, every day is really tough. Still, we're working through it — and enjoying what we do."

The 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide recognized 43 dining establishments in Estonia — eight more than the year before.

Click here to browse the guide's Estonian listings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!