Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

Estonia's Michelin-starred restaurants retained their stars in this year's guide, and more than 30 other eateries were recognized for their quality.

Michelin inspectors anonymously visited restaurants across the country, and as a result, the Michelin Guide Estonia 2024 recommends a total of 35 restaurants.

The restaurant 180° by Matthias Diether, at Tallinn's Noblessner, was awarded two stars again, and NOA Chef's Hall in Viimsi one star.

Three restaurants were awarded the Michelin Green Star, which recognizes those who set an example in the field of sustainable gastronomy, one more than last year.

Fotografiska in Tallinn and Soo in Maidla kept their stars, while Kolm Sõsarat, in Lüllemäe in Valga County, was awarded one for the first time.

Six restaurants were recognized for the Bib Gourmand award, that focuses on eateries with a good price-quality ratio. All six – Viljandi's Fellin, Tallinn's Härg, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, NOA and Tuljak – were listed last year.

