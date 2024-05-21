Viljandi becomes episcopal town

A newly ordained Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) bishop will continue to serve his congregation in the South Estonian town of Viljandi, meaning that the settlement becomes and episcopal town (Piiskopiliin).

From this start of this week, Bishop Marko Tiitus leads the EELK Southern Estonia Diocese, but remains serving his home congregation, the Viljandi Jaani kogudus (St. John's congregation) as well.

EELK leader Archbishop Urmas Viilma installed the new Southern Estonian diocese bishop, presenting him with a bishop's crozier, a symbol of his new office, and expressed hopes that local congregations would fully support their bishop in his work.

Biship Tiitus, who has served the St. John's congregation for 19 years, will continue to serve his home congregation with a reduced workload. He will start his work as bishop by visiting deaneries and congregations.

He said: "Four deaneries [in the diocese] actually means 56 congregations."

"Sometimes it seems that Estonia and our church are so small, but each parish has its own active congregation with its unique joys and concerns. It is vital to visit these, listen, talk, and then see how to provide support," Tiitus said about his upcoming tasks.

The newly installed bishop acknowledged that congregations are naturally different, but noted that there is actually a lot of vitality, youthfulness, and forward-looking spirit within the church. "With God's help, I remain optimistic," he said.

Bishop Tiitus' consecration service also saw a development of a more worldly nature, as a contract was signed with a construction firm to begin the restoration of the Jaani church tower starting August.

This will be supported by donations, which have raised €25,000 so far, though the ultimate aim is to restore the entire facade of the church.

Tiitus was optimistic about the prospects, saying: "Estonians are very generous donors, and businesses have supported the church fund with over a million euros in the past four years."

"However, the issue is that the state also bears a very important role in preserving churches which are 500 years old or even older.

"The effort of the congregation alone is not enough; it is also a matter of heritage conservation," Tiitus noted.

