Viljandi becomes episcopal town

News
Bishop Tiitus' (left) ordination ceremony.
Bishop Tiitus' (left) ordination ceremony. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

A newly ordained Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) bishop will continue to serve his congregation in the South Estonian town of Viljandi, meaning that the settlement becomes and episcopal town (Piiskopiliin).

From this start of this week, Bishop Marko Tiitus leads the EELK Southern Estonia Diocese, but remains serving his home congregation, the Viljandi Jaani kogudus (St. John's congregation) as well.

EELK leader Archbishop Urmas Viilma installed the new Southern Estonian diocese bishop, presenting him with a bishop's crozier, a symbol of his new office, and expressed hopes that local congregations would fully support their bishop in his work.

Biship Tiitus, who has served the St. John's congregation for 19 years, will continue to serve his home congregation with a reduced workload. He will start his work as bishop by visiting deaneries and congregations.

He said: "Four deaneries [in the diocese] actually means 56 congregations."

"Sometimes it seems that Estonia and our church are so small, but each parish has its own active congregation with its unique joys and concerns. It is vital to visit these, listen, talk, and then see how to provide support," Tiitus said about his upcoming tasks.

The newly installed bishop acknowledged that congregations are naturally different, but noted that there is actually a lot of vitality, youthfulness, and forward-looking spirit within the church. "With God's help, I remain optimistic," he said.

Bishop Tiitus' consecration service also saw a development of a more worldly nature, as a contract was signed with a construction firm to begin the restoration of the Jaani church tower starting August.

This will be supported by donations, which have raised €25,000 so far, though the ultimate aim is to restore the entire facade of the church.

Tiitus was optimistic about the prospects, saying: "Estonians are very generous donors, and businesses have supported the church fund with over a million euros in the past four years."

"However, the issue is that the state also bears a very important role in preserving churches which are 500 years old or even older.

"The effort of the congregation alone is not enough; it is also a matter of heritage conservation," Tiitus noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

18:29

Estonian MPs deem ICC's request for Netanyahu's arrest inappropriate

18:28

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

18:02

Feature | A symbol of Ukrainian spirit: Vyshyvanka Day in Tallinn

17:54

Gallery: Estonian sustainable design showcased in New York

17:25

Viljandi becomes episcopal town

16:49

Chairman: Minister made false claims about Center, Toom

16:42

Experts: Estonia's producer price index falls due to lower raw material costs

16:07

Estonia's Mark Lajal out of French Open in first qualifying round

15:30

Gallery: 'Lifesaver' art installation opens on Tartu's Toomemägi

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

10:18

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

07:27

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

14:26

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo