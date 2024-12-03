Andres Põder: Is the Estonian Lutheran Church modern or conservative?

The post-restoration of independence period was revolutionary in terms of renewal for the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK/EELC). However, the church's social-ethical positions largely remained unchanged and did not become more conservative, writes Andres Põder.

On November 26, ERR provided an overview of Indrek Pekko's recently defended doctoral thesis in a piece titled "Doctoral thesis: Estonian Lutheran Church has become more conservative." In his research, Pekko examines the state of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELC) from 1991 to 2015. Having been a member of the church administration during that period, I believe I have a good understanding of the changes the church underwent.

This commentary does not aim to analyze the thesis in its entirety or to pass judgment on it – indeed, any scholarly research on church history is commendable. Instead, I wish to correct the impression left by the presentation, particularly the headline's conclusion. The reality of the period in question was quite the opposite. The church underwent tremendous renewal and modernization during those years.

When discussing changes in an institution's activities, these must be measured against the preceding period. Referring to the post-independence era and claiming that "the church became more conservative" necessitates comparison not with the tsarist era or the pre-war period, but with the Soviet era, where excessive liberalism would have been inconceivable.

I am unaware of any steps taken to preserve or strengthen the regulations imposed by foreign powers during Soviet rule. Furthermore, changes such as formalizing auxiliary congregations as independent ones should not be categorized as conservatism. Although the church refrained from complete restitution when drafting its new statutes, it aimed, as far as possible, to align with the EELC's 1935 constitution. The church's core trajectory remained unchanged.

Conservatism, understood as a desire to preserve, is inherent and necessary for any religion. Simultaneously, Christianity embodies the principle ecclesia semper reformanda est ("the church is always reforming"). Renewal, in this sense, means better emphasizing unchangeable aspects essential to salvation – such as during the Reformation – as well as adopting neutral elements that support faith.

The period following Estonia's restoration of independence was turbulent, if not revolutionary. New musical styles entered church life, national identity gained prominence and white albs were introduced as clerical garments in services. Liturgical innovations highlighted the importance of the Eucharist and other means of grace. The liturgical movement, which began in Europe a century earlier but was halted here by World War II, could now continue.

In 1996, the EELC joined the Porvoo Declaration, uniting Northern European Lutheran and Anglican churches. This initiative emphasized the different roles within the clergy (deacon, priest, bishop) and provided momentum to reestablish dioceses, a goal already set before the war. These steps reflect progressiveness, not conservatism.

Regarding social-ethical positions, they largely remained the same and did not become more conservative. For instance, the topic of homosexuality was addressed in the 1998 document "The Church's Mission in Society" and later clarified by the Baltic Bishops' statement (2009) and the church assembly's declaration (2009). These positions did not alter existing views but responded to questions raised in society.

The open world introduced a torrent of ideas and opinions about faith and the church. ERR's overview references the "Manifesto of Humanist Christianity," which caused a stir in 2011. However, this document had little impact on the church, remaining more of a peripheral, external initiative. As I recall, only three of more than 200 clergy publicly signed it. This reception is understandable since Christianity is inherently Christocentric, not anthropocentric.

Looking out of a train window, the landscape may appear to be rushing past. This mirror effect is akin to the hasty conclusion associated with Pekko's thesis presentation. In the eyes of a society racing forward like a train, a stationary or slower-moving church may indeed seem to recede into conservatism. Fortunately, this does not reflect reality.

May my small observations contribute to the credibility of this substantial and meaningful doctoral thesis.

