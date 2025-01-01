X!

Thousands of young pilgrims spend New Year's Eve in Tallinn

News
The Taize pilgrims at a gathering in the Tondiraba Ice Hall.
The Taize pilgrims at a gathering in the Tondiraba Ice Hall. Source: taize.fr
News

Nearly 4,000 young pilgrims have been spending the end of 2024 and start of 2025 in Tallinn, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Taizé Community from France, in collaboration with the Estonian Council of Churches (Eesti Kirikute Nõukogu), organized and held the 47th European Pilgrimage of Trust on Earth in Tallinn.

The Taizé Community attempts to send pilgrims back from youth meetings to their local churches, to their parishes, groups, or communities, to undertake the pilgrimage.

Every year around New Year a major European city hosts the thousands of pilgrims.

This time around, the young people have been put up in local homes, in order to get an experience of local life and culture, and will also be enjoying daily excursions and workshops while in Tallinn.

The mornings begin with prayers in churches, while thousands are uniting in prayer for peace at the Tondiraba Ice Hall.

The gathering will be held in Paris on New Year's Eve 2025.

The Taizé Community (French: Communauté de Taizé) is an ecumenical Christian monastic community founded in Burgundy, France, and made up of participants from both Catholic and Protestant traditions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:57

What to expect in Estonia in 2025

09:41

Thousands of young pilgrims spend New Year's Eve in Tallinn

09:05

President Alar Karis: Arnold Rüütel's legacy anchored in Estonia's history

08:31

Gallery: Light show marks start of 2025 in Tallinn

08:19

Former President of Estonia Arnold Rüütel passes away

07:37

New Year's day in Estonia brings wintry weather and fluctuating temperatures

00:05

Alar Karis: A small nation has no choice but to be smart

31.12

Estonian curling duo Kaldvee and Lill finish second in Sweden

31.12

Finnish police: Seven Eagle S crew members banned from traveling

31.12

Estonian chess star Mai Narva 13th at World Championships in New York

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

29.12

New Russian shadow fleet ship spotted near undersea cable in Gulf of Finland

31.12

Northern Lights on display alongside fireworks on New Year's Eve

31.12

NATO decides to enhance military presence in the Baltic

28.12

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins from January 1

28.12

Tartu marks New Year's Eve with three light shows

31.12

Prime minister knew EstLink 2 damage could be sabotage within hour

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo