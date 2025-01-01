Thousands of young pilgrims spend New Year's Eve in Tallinn

Nearly 4,000 young pilgrims have been spending the end of 2024 and start of 2025 in Tallinn, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Taizé Community from France, in collaboration with the Estonian Council of Churches (Eesti Kirikute Nõukogu), organized and held the 47th European Pilgrimage of Trust on Earth in Tallinn.

The Taizé Community attempts to send pilgrims back from youth meetings to their local churches, to their parishes, groups, or communities, to undertake the pilgrimage.

Every year around New Year a major European city hosts the thousands of pilgrims.

This time around, the young people have been put up in local homes, in order to get an experience of local life and culture, and will also be enjoying daily excursions and workshops while in Tallinn.

The mornings begin with prayers in churches, while thousands are uniting in prayer for peace at the Tondiraba Ice Hall.

The gathering will be held in Paris on New Year's Eve 2025.

The Taizé Community (French: Communauté de Taizé) is an ecumenical Christian monastic community founded in Burgundy, France, and made up of participants from both Catholic and Protestant traditions.

--

