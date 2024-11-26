Doctoral thesis: Estonian Lutheran Church has become more conservative

Although the Lutheran Church has lost a significant portion of its membership over the past 30 years, the church is not disappearing, according to a recently defended doctoral thesis . However, the decline in membership has led the church to adopt a more conservative stance than before.

Estonia is known as one of the most secular countries in Europe, where organized religion – particularly Christianity – plays a minimal role in people's lives. It is estimated that about a quarter of the Estonian population belongs to various churches and denominations, with the number of active churchgoers being even smaller.

Indrek Pekko recently defended a doctoral thesis at the University of Tartu examining the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) from 1991 to 2015. He noted that there are various ways to study changes within the church. One method is through statistical data that quantifies membership numbers. Another approach involves mapping and analyzing attitudes and trends. "I conducted a historical review year by year, highlighting changes or trends and bringing them to the forefront," Pekko explained.

Membership in Protestant churches has been declining in Estonia and other European countries. "By contrast, membership in the Catholic Church is generally increasing elsewhere in the world," Pekko noted. He suggested that this disparity may be due to the fact that Protestant values are less appealing or relevant to contemporary people compared to the more mystical aspects emphasized in Catholic and Orthodox churches.

"Protestant churches are rational and fact-driven. Today's people may feel less drawn to this, as the world changes," Pekko said. "Yet religiosity itself persists in people because it contains mystery and mysticism. Perhaps the broader issue lies in the form rather than the content."

Despite the decline in church attendance, Pekko argued that Estonians should not be considered uninterested in religious questions. Rather, their religiosity manifests in different forms. He explained that Estonians have a strong inclination toward New Age spirituality – a broad umbrella term encompassing various spiritual, alternative and esoteric beliefs and practices.

"In terms of diverse beliefs and practices, we are even at the forefront in Europe," Pekko said. "However, when it comes to church-based religiosity, surveys typically place us near the bottom." In other words, the form of Estonian spirituality differs significantly from traditional religious structures.

Addressing all of society

The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) has historically considered itself a "folk church" with the goal of engaging with society as a whole. However, during the studied period, the church's membership steadily declined. "Similarly, people's knowledge of Christianity and its teachings has become poorer," said Indrek Pekko.

An exceptional period was the late 1980s and early 1990s, when the church gained significant attention, with many people turning to it, leading to a growth in membership. This trend was not unique to Estonia but also occurred in other former Eastern Bloc countries. Pekko identified several reasons for this. "During the Soviet era, churches acted as a form of resistance, which drew people in. With traditions and continuity disrupted, people sought to restore them, for instance, by attending confirmation ceremonies in the same churches their ancestors had," he explained. However, this trend faded after a few years, and membership numbers resumed their decline.

In analyzing the church's activities during this period, Pekko noted a shift in focus toward existing members, with less outreach to the broader public. The key question, in his view, was how the church and society relate to each other. How can a "folk church" continue when fewer people participate? One approach is to emphasize Christian values, which remain significant for many people. For this reason, Pekko argued, a conservative stance on related issues can help churches adapt to the changes brought about by declining membership.

In recent years, the EELK has increasingly emphasized conservative and traditional values in society. According to Pekko, the concepts of conservatism and liberalism are "hot-button topics" that attract attention and stir emotions. During the 1990s, these issues were not a focus; instead, the church concentrated on organizational matters, such as revising its statutes and updating worship practices. However, societal debates on value issues, such as same-sex marriage, gained prominence in the 2010s. "The church expressed its position on these matters, which sparked significant internal debate," Pekko said.

In 2011, theologian and cleric Jaan Lahe issued a call for greater tolerance within Estonian churches and congregations, advocating for a more humanist Christianity. Humanist Christianity places the highest value on the individual and calls for abandoning antiquated worldviews and anti-scientific fundamentalism, with a strong emphasis on respecting human rights. In response, fellow cleric Kristjan Luhamets drafted a manifesto for traditional Christianity, highlighting more conservative values. This sparked a societal debate about what form Christianity should take to better engage with modern society. Both sides garnered supporters and critics, leading to what Pekko described as significant internal discussion within the church.

Folk church versus high church

Although the EELK is intended to function as a folk church, Indrek Pekko observed that a more high church approach has gained prominence in its leadership. This shift emphasizes restructuring the church's organization and elevating clerical authority, alongside revising worship practices.

The changes to the worship order sparked controversy, resulting in two official orders being used in parallel. This means that worship services are not uniform across congregations and are conducted differently depending on preference.

Under the new order, greater emphasis is placed on the Eucharist, which has become the central element of the service. "Previously, the sermon was the most important part and the Eucharist was often not included at all. Now, it has become a natural part of every service," Pekko explained. "In the past, the sermon played a larger role."

The most noticeable difference between the two orders is visual. The new order features the use of white robes, or albas, along with liturgical colors, whereas the old order primarily used the black talar. This distinction makes it clear which order a particular congregation prefers.

Additionally, the church has introduced new terminology, which critics argue is overly influenced by Catholic or Anglican traditions. For example, clergy are referred to as "priests" and the worship service is sometimes called a "mass."

Despite the decline in membership, Pekko emphasized that there is no fear of the church disappearing. "The official membership numbers show a significant decrease, but people express their religious affiliation in different ways, or sometimes do not define it formally at all," he said.

--

