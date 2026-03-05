Archaeological dig set to start at Tartu's Siuru site in next few weeks

A large-scale archaeological dig is due to start by May at the latest, at the site of a major cultural center planned for central Tartu.

The excavations will need to be carried out in two phases, over April-May this year, at the site of the planned Siuru cultural center, whose work is due to start in September.

"To excavate this site, the archaeology goes quite deep, up to five meters. Such a hole cannot otherwise be dug without a supporting wall. In the first year, we will simply dig a bowl-shaped depression in the middle of the site and will not build supporting walls. When the actual builder comes, they will install the support walls, and the archaeologists can work up to the walls," Siuru director Aavo Kokk said.

Archaeological preliminary surveys have started in Tartu Central Park at the future Siuru Cultural Center site, in Tartu's Keskpark (Central Park), on the left bank of the Emajõgi River and close to the Old Town.

As is often the case in construction projects in Estonia, the dig will aim to shed more light on Tartu, formerly Dorpat, through the centuries.

Artist's rendition of the planned Siuru Center. Source: 3+1 arhitektid and Kino landscape architects.

Test pits have already revealed cultural layers that require further archaeological study, and associate professor Andres Tvauri said back in late 2024 that research will clarify what existed in the park historically. The park is close to a medieval moat, city wall, the original ancient settlement, and the river itself, and archaeologists expect city waste and other remains could provide insights into past life.

Four test pits have been dug; findings include pottery shards and a unique bone ear scoop. Stoneware fragments uncovered date to the 14th–15th centuries, simpler ceramics extend to the early modern period. Moist soil and nearby water sources may preserve organic materials like wood and leather. Early results confirm the site has archaeologically significant layers from the Swedish era (seventeenth century primarily) back as far as the early medieval period.

Recent digs in Tartu have included one from last year, which uncovered nearly 80 skeletons and the belongings buried alongside them, dating back to the 18th century and in some cases much earlier.

Siuru, expected to be completed in 2030, will house the Tartu City Library, Art Museum, a cinema, event halls, dining spots, and an underground garage with 190 spaces, including a shelter that will double up as bicycle parking.

The main project for the Siuru cultural center, planned for Tartu Central Park, is currently under development and may be completed by mid-April. This will, in turn, serve as the basis for preparing the construction tender.

The budget limit for constructing Siuru is €92.1 million, which, according to the director, cannot be exceeded come what may.

--

