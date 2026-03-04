X!

Tartu's Town Hall Square ice rink closes as winter slowly comes to an end

News
Tartu's ice rink at the end of the season.
Tartu's ice rink at the end of the season. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
News

As winter comes to an end and warmer weather begins to arrive in Tartu, the ice rink on Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) has closed for the season.

On Tuesday, March 4, specialists completed their work to clear away the ice and snow from Tartu's Town Hall Square for what could be the last time this winter.

The traditional ice rink, which opened on November 30, 2025, is now closed.

The rink is scheduled to return next winter, starting on November 29.

---

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Michael Cole

