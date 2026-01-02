Tartu Christmas City to close with traditonal Seto party this Sunday

This weekend is the final chance to enjoy Tartu's Christmas City until next winter. The season closes with a traditional Seto "Talsipidu" on Sunday evening.

On Saturday January 3, from 2 to 3 p.m., the final workshop at the Christmas City for this winter season is set to take place. Under the guidance of experts from the University of Tartu Natural History Museum, participants will learn to recognize different bird songs and distinguish animal tracks left in the snow.

Sunday, January 4, begins with a free skating lesson on the ice rink from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a Seto "talsipidu" celebration in Town Hall Square, including traditional leelo choirs ad the chance to learn about Seto dance traditions. Speeches will be given by Seto ülembsootska Jalmar Vabarna and Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).

There will also be live music performed by Eeva and Villu Talsi for everyone to dance to.

A more in-depth exploration of Seto festive traditions and the importance of keeping them alive can be found in this feature by ERR News' Aili Vahtla here.

The Christmas cafés and shop will remain open according to their usual schedules until the end of the week.

The ice rink on Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) will stay open until March 1. Free skating lessons will also continue every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon.

---

