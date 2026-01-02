X!

Tartu Christmas City to close with traditonal Seto party this Sunday

News
Tartu Christmas City.
Tartu Christmas City. Source: Peeter Paaver
News

This weekend is the final chance to enjoy Tartu's Christmas City until next winter. The season closes with a traditional Seto "Talsipidu" on Sunday evening.

On Saturday January 3, from 2 to 3 p.m., the final workshop at the Christmas City for this winter season is set to take place. Under the guidance of experts from the University of Tartu Natural History Museum, participants will learn to recognize different bird songs and distinguish animal tracks left in the snow.

Sunday, January 4, begins with a free skating lesson on the ice rink from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a Seto "talsipidu" celebration in Town Hall Square, including traditional leelo choirs ad the chance to learn about Seto dance traditions. Speeches will be given by Seto ülembsootska Jalmar Vabarna and Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).

There will also be live music performed by Eeva and Villu Talsi for everyone to dance to.

A more in-depth exploration of Seto festive traditions and the importance of keeping them alive can be found in this feature by ERR News' Aili Vahtla here.

The Christmas cafés and shop will remain open according to their usual schedules until the end of the week.

The ice rink on Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) will stay open until March 1. Free skating lessons will also continue every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Estonia to commemorate War of Independence anniversary this Saturday

18:09

Tartu Christmas City to close with traditonal Seto party this Sunday

17:22

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

16:28

Narva still without city government after vote fails

16:19

Gallery: Estonia welcomes 2026 with concerts and celebrations Updated

15:56

Kaupo Meiel: How to make it clear to people that they are doing well

15:46

Why did a rare natural phenomenon leave Tallinn without water?

15:01

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of Estonian ex-police chiefs Updated

14:58

Survey: Employers increasingly supportive of staff taking part in military service

14:15

Estonia not joining Finland's initiative against EU nature restoration rules

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage Updated

31.12

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

31.12

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

01.01

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal Updated

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

31.12

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

01.01

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage Updated

31.12

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

30.12

Historian: Europe and Estonia have engaged in wishful thinking for decades

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo