Christmas tree disposal stations open in Tallinn and Tartu

Christmas trees.
Christmas trees. Source: Ruudu Rahumaru
Collection points have opened in both Tallinn and Tartu for the disposal of used natural Christmas trees after the holidays free of charge.

In Tallinn, Christmas trees brought to the collection points will be used to produce thermal energy, thus contributing to the city's environmentally friendly approach to waste management.

Christmas trees must not be wrapped in plastic and must not have any decorations, plastic, textiles or other materials attached to them.

In addition to special collection points, trees can also be disposed of through the regular waste management system (bulky waste).

Christmas trees are also accepted at all Tallinn waste stations. It is recommended to cut and bundle trees prior to disposal. The fee for dropping off one cubic meter of tree waste at a waste station in Tallinn is €6.20.

For those without their own transport, a tree pickup can be ordered via local waste management providers and trees left next to the designated waste container at an agreed time.

Reusable artificial trees and Christmas decorations that are no longer needed can be taken to reuse rooms or Uuskasutuskeskus (Reuse Center). Non-usable artificial trees (plastic waste) and Christmas lights (electronic waste) must be taken to a waste station. Broken decorations can be disposed of in general waste containers.

More information including the full list of collection points in Tallinn is available here (in Estonian).

Waste stations also open in Tartu

Starting Friday January 2, Tartu residents also have the opportunity to dispose of their Christmas trees in a convenient and environmentally friendly manner by taking them to special tree containers or waste stations in the city.

In January, Christmas trees can be taken free of charge to the city's waste stations at Selli 19 and Jaama 72c, as well as to collection containers in the Selli 19 car park, the Paju tänav T1 car park near the Turusild bridge and the Mõisavahe 75 car park.

The Christmas tree containers will be available for use until January 19, and Christmas trees can also be taken to waste stations free of charge until that same date. The Waste stations are open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Editor: Michael Cole

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

