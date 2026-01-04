X!

Deputy mayor: Tallinn does not plan to punish waste collector over missed deadlines

Eesti Keskkonnateenused recycling bins.
Eesti Keskkonnateenused recycling bins. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Due to a mass outbreak of illness among staff, Eesti Keskkonnateenused says it cannot empty garbage bins on schedule; the city won't penalize the firm — for now.

Tallinn residents have been hit with one disruption after another: taps ran dry on New Year's Eve and now a garbage pile-up looms as waste collectors are simply unavailable.

A wave of illness swept through Eesti Keskkonnateenused just days before the end of the year. On Friday alone, 15 employees were out sick — nearly one-third of the usual workforce. Typically, garbage trucks operate with both a driver and a loader onboard, but with more loaders than drivers falling ill, drivers are now working solo to keep routes running.

"We're trying to manage this with staff who are helping outside their regular schedules, calling in reinforcements from other regions, adjusting routes where we can. The workers who are on duty have been working several days in a row and are essentially doing double shifts," said Oksana Romanova, head of transport at Eesti Keskkonnateenused.

The company has faced similar situations before and hired ten new employees before the end of the year. According to Romanova, they've never had this many staff on the payroll, but it hasn't prevented problems.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said waste collection issues occurred in Põhja-Tallinn, Kristiine and Haabersti districts. The city does not plan to penalize the company for breaching its contract.

"First, a written warning is required under the contract. But in this case, the shortcomings were addressed within a couple of days. We're more focused on the future: whether they'll be able to meet their contractual obligations if staff illnesses persist. That said, we've already made it clear to Eesti Keskkonnateenused that the city takes this seriously and the contract must be honored," said Järvan.

According to Järvan, Eesti Keskkonnateenused has won the majority of waste collection tenders in the Tallinn area. With upcoming waste reform, the situation may become more problematic.

"Separate tenders will be needed for each type of waste. That means more and more garbage trucks on the roads and, with that, a greater dependency on staffing levels and potential sick leave," the deputy mayor said.

Competitor Ragn-Sells confirmed it has experienced no issues and is emptying bins according to schedule.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

