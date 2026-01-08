X!

Seto Christmas marked on a snowy Wednesday

While Christmas may by now be a distant memory for many, in the Setomaa region of Estonia it was marked on Wednesday.

The day, Talsipüha, fell on a workday this year – the Seto people follow the old calendar when it comes to religious occasions – but this did not deter Seto families from keeping the old traditions alive. Those celebrating at least got a white Christmas, too.

According to an old custom that is still kept alive here and there in Setomaa families, on the morning of Talsipüha, people dab their eyes with "silver" water before going to church. To achieve this, women already put their jewelry into water the previous evening.

"For Talsipüha, to make silver water, I put into the water the kinds of jewelry that I wear a lot. They are all made for me by Evar Riitsaar, so it's such a big hit," writer Kauksi Ülle told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"This is an ancient custom, and women my age still remember how their grandmothers did it," Ülle went on. "Some continue to do so, based on what they saw as children, while others have seen how this old custom is coming back. So that the eyes might become clear, they get washed with this holy water. Well, washing the eyes three times is just right."

Silver in a bowl used for a customary washing of the eyes on the morning of talsipühä. Source: Toomas Tuul

This is followed by a church service. The Seto people are traditionally Eastern Orthodox, and services took place across Setomaa Wednesday morning

"The first thing is going to church — you really have to get up a bit earlier and make preparations. We do celebrate it at home with my wife, especially if the children are also there. But today is like a workday and everyone is at work, so you can't really celebrate so much," Savi farm owner Mart Uibokand explained.

"People always wish each other happy holidays, while in the shop we also congratulated each other for the holidays, with the shop assistant, straight from the heart. Talsipühad is very important in Setomaa and is centered specifically on the local Seto people. People go to church, light candles, while the Christmas tree is not taken out before the holidays arrive," Ülle noted.

Setomaa is a region in the far southeast of Estonia, spanning the border with Russia, with a unique history and traditions, as well as its own language. This is related to Estonian and to the nearby Võru language.

You can read more about the talsipühä traditions here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

