Orthodox Church of Estonia to ordain new Bishop of Tartu

EAÕK church interior.
Archimandrite Andreas Noorhani has been appointed Orthodox Church of Estonia (EAÕK) Bishop of Tartu.

The Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Estonia canonically elected Archimandrite Andreas Noorhani as Bishop of the Diocese of Tartu on November 13, 2025, from among the candidates presented by the faithful of the diocese.

His ordination will take place on the morning of January 14 at the Church of the Transfiguration of the Lord in Tallinn, presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Stefanus of Tallinn and All Estonia, with the participation of Orthodox hierarchs from Estonia and abroad.

According to the sacred canons, the laying-on of hands by at least three bishops is required for the transmission of apostolic succession.

The enthronement of Bishop-elect Andreas as Bishop of Tartu will take place on Sunday, 18 January, during the Divine Liturgy beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God in Tartu. Through the rite of enthronement, the bishop is formally received into his diocese and assumes his pastoral ministry. This establishes the communion between the bishop, the clergy, and the faithful of the local church.

Archimandrite Andreas Noorhani Source: EAÕK

Born in 1961, Fr Andreas served as a reader at the Parish of St Simeon the God-Receiver and the Prophetess Anna in Tallinn, from 2020 to 2022. He was ordained to the diaconate in 2022, and to the priesthood, serving in the same parish, on December 17, 2023 by His Eminence Metropolitan Stephanos of Tallinn and All Estonia.

He studied theology in the Theological Institute of the Orthodox Church of Estonia 2017-2021. He followed this by embarking on his master's degree in theology at the University in Tartu, to graduate this spring.
He also completed officer training in the Estonian Defense Forces and additional professional training in Sweden. Prior to entering ordained ministry, he served as an officer in the Estonian Defense Forces and worked as a photographer and photography teacher.

The first Estonian Orthodox Bishop of Tartu was His Eminence Eelija (Ojaperv), who served 2009-2024. After he passed away in December 2024, Metropolitan Stefanus served as locum tenens, up to Fr Andreas' appointment.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

