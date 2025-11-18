Otepää hillfort site yields treasure trove for metal detectorists

Planned work at a ski center in South Estonia has prompted detectorists to first scour the area for finds, and they have not been disappointed, Maaleht reported .

A bronze ring, several silver coins, a gilded goblet stem, a bronze bell, a silver torque and multiple knives made up the 44 ancient and medieval finds uncovered in just five hours at the site, once a hillfort, near Otepää, Valga County.

Around a dozen detectorists gathered in Otepää last Saturday, and historian and archaeologist Ain Mäesalu called the results "surprisingly good," with the finds to be handed over to the state Heritage Board.

The local mayor Jorma Riivald notes that the finds indicate that the potential cultural layer is more extensive than previously assumed, adding "my recommendation would be to place the area under even more thorough investigation next year, both archaeologically and in terms of community involvement."

The original project, digging a pond, need not be abandoned simply because of the finds, Riivald went on, saying the board will assess the situation as a whole, including landowners' interests and the need for further research, the next steps must be planned in cooperation with the Board."

The football field-sized pond would be used to supply water for artificial snow used at a nearby ski center – Otepää is Estonia's winter capital – and it was hearing a couple of months ago that sparked Mäesalu's interest.

Mäesalu was concerned that the pond was being built so close to the hillfort, as the site is under heritage protection, and since it had been the scene of several historical battles, he was quite certain that the ground there concealed archaeological finds, as indeed was the case.

Hundreds of finds emerged from the moist soil, to a depth of 20 centimeters, with the detectors beeping constantly as everything from bottle caps and nails to horseshoes was turned up; a cast-bronze cross, four silver coins, fragments of bracelets, a bronze ring, what is likely a gilded pewter stem of a goblet and a bronze bell were among the highlights, though there was a surprising dearth of military-related finds, given expectations.

In fact only a single rusty arrowhead was found, which cannot be dated, though "The Heritage Board must withdraw its permit and discuss additional archaeological research," Mäesalu said on the prospects of further surveying, though the board itself said it was too soon to yet give its assessment.

Once the entire area has been investigated, Mäesalu said he saw no obstacle to the pond for the nearby Tehvandi Sports Center's artificial snow supply to go ahead.

