Estonia's archeological finds of the year to rewrite textbooks

Among the nominees for the Heritage Board's annual awards in the "Discovery of the Year" category are the Stone Age site at Sindi-Lodja, Viking-era coins from the village of Sarve on Hiiumaa and a rediscovered settlement site near Muhu stronghold.

According to Nele Kangert, archaeological finds advisor at the Heritage Board, the aim of the award is to recognize exceptional discoveries. "We have a great opportunity to highlight those finds that truly allow us to say new lines can be written in history textbooks and books thanks to them," Kangert explained.

Sindi-Lodja Stone Age complex

The first nominee is the Stone Age site at Sindi-Lodja on the banks of the Reiu River, where excavation work related to the construction of a new bridge uncovered what may be the oldest dwelling remains ever found in Estonia. Although discoveries have previously been made in the area, this particular find stood out. "That dark patch there is our star find — possibly the oldest house remains in Estonia," said Kangert.

The settlement is believed to have originated around 5,300 BCE, a time when neither the Baltic Sea nor the Reiu River had taken on their current forms. Kangert described the find as the slightly sunken foundation of a building where numerous flint knapping remains were uncovered. "As things currently stand, we can say with certainty that this is a Stone Age house — a place where people may have taken shelter in rainy weather, made tools and engaged in stone polishing," she said.

Kangert emphasized that agriculture was not yet known in Estonia at the time. "People lived where the food was — they hunted, fished and caught seals," she added. This is supported by the discovery of a bone arrowhead among the finds.

The first nominee is the Sindi-Lodja Stone Age site on the banks of the Reiu River, where excavations related to the construction of a new bridge uncovered what may be the oldest house remains ever found in Estonia. Source: Private collection

While precise radiocarbon dating results from the University of Tartu archaeologist Aivar Kriiska's team are still pending, expectations are high. "I believe we'll be able to pinpoint, with an accuracy of several centuries, when our ancestors lived and worked there," Kangert said, praising the precision of modern research methods.

Viking-era harbor site in Hiiumaa

The second nominee is a small cache of silver coins discovered in the village of Sarve on Hiiumaa. According to Nele Kangert, the find demonstrates how a scientific approach can extract valuable information even from minimal material. "This little treasure from Sarve village on Hiiumaa is a brilliant example of how a skilled researcher can make even the tiniest archaeological fragments speak," said Kangert.

More specifically, the find consists of Viking-era coin fragments. "We believe it marks the site of an ancient harbor," Kangert explained. While written records mention a harbor at Sarve as early as the 13th century, the 18 coin fragments discovered now date back to the 11th century. The rarest among them is a denarius issued by Bishop Warmann of Constance (1026–1034), which has never before been found in Estonia.

Although written records mention a harbor at Sarve as early as the 13th century, the 18 coin fragments recently discovered there date back to the 11th century. Source: Private collection

As a whole, the find pushes back the presumed date of the harbor's operation. "Our current understanding is that the harbor may have existed a couple of centuries earlier. We're talking about a period when the Viking eastern trade route passed not far from here, so it's possible that Hiiumaa was also part of that trade network," Kangert suggested.

Muhu stronghold settlement site

The third nominee is a rediscovered settlement site near the Muhu stronghold. Although archaeologist Heiki Pauts found pottery there as early as 1997, the discovery never gained wider recognition. This summer, the site was investigated by the detectorist club Dectel and in collaboration with archaeologist Marika Mägi, more in-depth research was conducted. "Today we know that this is a settlement site with a rich and intensive cultural layer," Kangert confirmed.

The settlement's peak period of activity dates from the 12th to the 14th century. According to archaeologists, it is likely the same settlement mentioned in the Chronicle of Henry of Livonia. Kangert provided historical context: "The chronicle describes how, after the capture of the stronghold [in 1227], the town was also looted and burned. The question we had was: what exactly was meant by 'town'? The find suggests it was a wealthy, long-established settlement site."

This summer, the detectorist club Dectel investigated the settlement site near the Muhu stronghold, carrying out more extensive research in collaboration with archaeologist Marika Mägi. Source: Private collection

Artifacts uncovered at the site point to its prosperity and possible role as a trading hub. These include fragments of jewelry from the 10th to 13th centuries, such as the head of a brooch and intermediary links from a necklace, as well as an early medieval penannular brooch. A few small hoards were also found within the cultural layer. "That 11th-century silver coin also indicates that this was a wealthy and likely large settlement," Kangert concluded.

While only one nominee will ultimately receive the award, Kangert said all three are worthy of recognition and demonstrate the high quality of work being done in Estonian archaeology.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!