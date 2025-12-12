X!

Photos: Cornerstone laid for Sindi-Lodja bridge in Pärnu County

The cornerstone was laid for the Sindi-Lodja bridge in Pärnu County on Thursday.
On Thursday, the cornerstone was laid for the new Sindi-Lodja bridge over the Reiu River in Pärnu County.

The original plan had been to demolish the old bridge, which no longer meets modern-day requirements, and build a new one in its place. However, the Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet) wants to preserve the rare old arch bridge, which was built in the 1930s.

Therefore, a new bridge for motor traffic will be built next to the old one. The old bridge will be repaired and remain open but only for light traffic.

The work will take 2 years in total, at a cost of €12 million, excluding VAT.

"We have reached ground level with the underground structures, and now the local community will also be able to see the bridge being built," said INF Infra Board Chair Robert Sinikas.

"The next phase involves installing the metal structures and building the deck slab on top of them. We want to have the bridge ready in the second half of the summer so that traffic can be moved from the old bridge to the new one. Then we can start renovating the old reinforced concrete arch bridge," Sinikas added.

Plans for the new Sindi-Lodja bridge. Source: INF Infra

"The new Sindi-Lodja bridge will be modern; it will not be a conventional road bridge, but something of a landmark – the bridge will have beautiful water-shaped piers and the bridge itself will be a steel composite bridge."

Editor: Michael Cole, Marko Tooming

