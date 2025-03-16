X!

Marine archeologist: There is a treasure trove of well-preserved wrecks in the Baltic

News
Ivar Treffner.
Ivar Treffner. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

The Baltic Sea, which has been used as a trade route for centuries and has been at the center of numerous wars, is a unique place in the world, according to marine archaeologist and diver Ivar Treffner. It holds an immense number of well-preserved shipwrecks.

Next week, the documentary film "Lahkumine Tallinnast. 1941," directed by Jaak Kilmi and Kiur Aarma, will premiere. The film tells the story of one of history's greatest maritime disasters, which took place near the Juminda Peninsula when around 60 ships sank, resulting in the deaths of approximately 15,000 people.

Among those involved in the film was marine archaeologist and diver Ivar Treffner, who dived to the sunken ships. Treffner described diving to long-lost wrecks as an exciting experience. "It's a mix of good anxiety and excitement," he said on the morning show "Hommik Anuga."

The number of human remains and objects left on a shipwreck depends on the depth at which the vessel rests, Treffner explained. "There may be human remains on board, and at Juminda, for instance, there are. Naturally, there are also objects — it depends on the materials they were made from," he said.

According to Treffner, the Baltic Sea is a place where wood and metal are exceptionally well preserved. "We have low salinity, little to no oxygen in deep waters, darkness and cold temperatures. This environment preserves materials remarkably well. It is truly a unique place in the world," the marine archaeologist noted. "There are an immense number of well-preserved wrecks here."

Treffner said he has never been in real danger underwater. "Eighty percent of diving preparation happens on land. You plan your dive for safety, think through the steps, ensure all your equipment is in working order and communicate with your dive partner or team. If you plan your dive carefully and follow that plan, then essentially, there are no situations underwater that you wouldn't be able to handle," he emphasized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:43

Riina Solman: Someone needs to be responsible for alleviating population crisis

10:26

Raul Rebane: Difficult to recognize the madness of one's own time

09:36

Fire deaths at a record low in Estonia in 2024

08:10

Marine archeologist: There is a treasure trove of well-preserved wrecks in the Baltic

08:02

Parempoolsed to shun election coalitions, run own lists at locals

07:55

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

07:49

ERR in Washington: Veterans not happy with Trump administration's treatment

07:03

Gallery: Reform Party and Eesti 200 start coalition talks Updated

15.03

Wolf cull quota not met, following delayed start to season

15.03

Kristin Lätt in second place after disc golf second round in Waco

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

14.03

Tallinn residents' satisfaction with city drops to lowest level in a decade

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

15.03

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad

15.03

With SDE gone, coalition plans to boost foreign workforce in Estonia

14.03

Minister: Hungary's EU voting rights must be suspended over sanctions block

15.03

Three measles cases diagnosed in Estonia as experts warn of vaccination fall

15.03

EKRE plans to amend party name to help voters find it on ballot sheet

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo