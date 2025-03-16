Marine archeologist: There is a treasure trove of well-preserved wrecks in the Baltic

The Baltic Sea, which has been used as a trade route for centuries and has been at the center of numerous wars, is a unique place in the world, according to marine archaeologist and diver Ivar Treffner. It holds an immense number of well-preserved shipwrecks.

Next week, the documentary film "Lahkumine Tallinnast. 1941," directed by Jaak Kilmi and Kiur Aarma, will premiere. The film tells the story of one of history's greatest maritime disasters, which took place near the Juminda Peninsula when around 60 ships sank, resulting in the deaths of approximately 15,000 people.

Among those involved in the film was marine archaeologist and diver Ivar Treffner, who dived to the sunken ships. Treffner described diving to long-lost wrecks as an exciting experience. "It's a mix of good anxiety and excitement," he said on the morning show "Hommik Anuga."

The number of human remains and objects left on a shipwreck depends on the depth at which the vessel rests, Treffner explained. "There may be human remains on board, and at Juminda, for instance, there are. Naturally, there are also objects — it depends on the materials they were made from," he said.

According to Treffner, the Baltic Sea is a place where wood and metal are exceptionally well preserved. "We have low salinity, little to no oxygen in deep waters, darkness and cold temperatures. This environment preserves materials remarkably well. It is truly a unique place in the world," the marine archaeologist noted. "There are an immense number of well-preserved wrecks here."

Treffner said he has never been in real danger underwater. "Eighty percent of diving preparation happens on land. You plan your dive for safety, think through the steps, ensure all your equipment is in working order and communicate with your dive partner or team. If you plan your dive carefully and follow that plan, then essentially, there are no situations underwater that you wouldn't be able to handle," he emphasized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!