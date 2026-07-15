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Archaeologists find papal seal in a courtyard in central Tallinn

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For Estonia, this is a very rare find.
For Estonia, this is a very rare find. Source: Mihkel Tammet
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Archaeological excavations began last year in the courtyard and surrounding area of a Soviet‑era office building on Rävala puiestee in Tallinn. On Tuesday, the team uncovered a papal bulla — a seal — dating from the 14th century and issued by Pope Clement V.

According to Mihkel Tammet, archaeologist at Muinasprojekt, the find is extremely rare in the Estonian context. "This is certainly an interesting discovery for us and fits very well with the medieval context we've uncovered here through ceramics and individual objects. The bulla came from a dark medieval layer that was likely deposited there in part," he said.

Tammet believes the seal may have ended up at the site in the Middle Ages through waste and soil brought from the Old Town, which were used to fertilize fields and gardens.

Historian Ivar Leimus explained that very few papal letters ever reached Estonia, and few have survived. The discovered bulla is the first papal seal found archaeologically in Estonia. "Only three papal bullae — papal seals — are known from Estonia, and all of them are attached to documents in the Tallinn City Archives. They are not archaeological finds," Leimus said.

Tammet said the discovery came as a major surprise. "When I saw it — because its preservation is excellent — I first thought it was some kind of Byzantine copper coin," the archaeologist said.

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