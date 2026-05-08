Old concrete cellar, 'miracle essence' bottle found in Central Tartu dig

Archaeologists excavating the future Siuru Cultural Center site in Tartu have unearthed what may be the city's oldest building with a concrete cellar, among other discoveries.

Excavation work at the site has been underway for nearly two weeks, with crews now clearing away major layers of rubble from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Arvi Haak, head of archaeology at the Tartu City Museum, said the building was likely built in the years just after Estonia gained independence, or just over a century ago. Other historical buildings at the site were made of wood or stone and have not survived.

The windowless side of the structure facing Tartu Kaubamaja suggests it was an industrial building, though archaeologists are still unsure exactly what was produced there.

The uncovered ruins of a concrete cellar in Central Tartu, at the excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center. Source: ERR

"There are references to several shoe stores on the property, and at one point even a boot factory," Haak said.

"Since we also found a sewing machine here, we're thinking some kind of footwear production likely took place here at some point," he added.

Other discoveries from the site include iron fittings, incendiary bomb casings and fragments of porcelain decorated with Asian-style motifs.

More archaeological finds from the excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center in Central Tartu. May 2026. Source: ERR

Haak also highlighted a small glass bottle labeled "Die Keisserliche Privilegirt Attonatiche W. Kronessents" from Altona, Hamburg, which may date to the late 18th or early 19th century.

He said the imported German "miracle essence," possibly made primarily from lavender oil, was likely marketed as a cure-all said to treat a wide range of ailments with just a few drops.

Similar bottles have been found at archaeological sites in other parts of Europe.

With the upper debris layers now removed, archaeologists from Arheox are now preparing to continue rescue excavations deeper underground in the coming weeks.

The now-excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center in Central Tartu. Source: ERR

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