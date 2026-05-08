X!

Old concrete cellar, 'miracle essence' bottle found in Central Tartu dig

News
More archaeological finds from the excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center in Central Tartu. May 2026.
More archaeological finds from the excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center in Central Tartu. May 2026. Source: ERR
News

Archaeologists excavating the future Siuru Cultural Center site in Tartu have unearthed what may be the city's oldest building with a concrete cellar, among other discoveries.

Excavation work at the site has been underway for nearly two weeks, with crews now clearing away major layers of rubble from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Arvi Haak, head of archaeology at the Tartu City Museum, said the building was likely built in the years just after Estonia gained independence, or just over a century ago. Other historical buildings at the site were made of wood or stone and have not survived.

The windowless side of the structure facing Tartu Kaubamaja suggests it was an industrial building, though archaeologists are still unsure exactly what was produced there.

The uncovered ruins of a concrete cellar in Central Tartu, at the excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center. Source: ERR

"There are references to several shoe stores on the property, and at one point even a boot factory," Haak said.

"Since we also found a sewing machine here, we're thinking some kind of footwear production likely took place here at some point," he added.

Other discoveries from the site include iron fittings, incendiary bomb casings and fragments of porcelain decorated with Asian-style motifs.

More archaeological finds from the excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center in Central Tartu. May 2026. Source: ERR

Haak also highlighted a small glass bottle labeled "Die Keisserliche Privilegirt Attonatiche W. Kronessents" from Altona, Hamburg, which may date to the late 18th or early 19th century.

He said the imported German "miracle essence," possibly made primarily from lavender oil, was likely marketed as a cure-all said to treat a wide range of ailments with just a few drops.

Similar bottles have been found at archaeological sites in other parts of Europe.

With the upper debris layers now removed, archaeologists from Arheox are now preparing to continue rescue excavations deeper underground in the coming weeks.

The now-excavated site of the future Siuru Cultural Center in Central Tartu. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Marek Tamm: The culture war will not take place

14:40

Reform Party MPs doubt Kaljulaid's election as President

14:25

Education Minister considers higher pay for math and science teachers

14:15

Estonian Olympic Committee hits out at IOC Belarus decision

13:46

Estonia's ambassador: NATO deterrence has not been weakened

13:24

Jupiter carries David Attenborough documentaries to mark naturalist's centenary

13:12

Old concrete cellar, 'miracle essence' bottle found in Central Tartu dig

12:46

Narva launches recruitment drive for 175 education workers

12:30

Estonian government issues €1 billion in bonds

12:10

Minister puts the brakes on the Forest Act

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.05

Viljandi blocks Baltic Pride rainbow display approved in Tallinn, Tartu

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

05.05

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

07.05

Tallinn adds extra patrols to curb 'anti-social' behavior in Tammsaare Park

07.05

Tallinn public transport network changes to take effect in August

06.05

New Muslim congregation registered in Estonia after long disputes

07.05

National divide closing, socioeconomic gap widening in Tallinn

07.05

Young and old people interested in different aspects of Soviet nostalgia

22.11

Europe's oldest compass found in Lootsi wreck, even older cog still underground

08:58

Expert: Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak poses no threat to Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo