Construction permit granted for Tartu Downtown Cultural Center

On Wednesday, Tartu City Government granted a construction permit for the Downtown Cultural Center "Siuru." Construction work on the cultural center is expected to get underway in early 2027.

According to Tartu Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet (SDE), this is another important milestone in the development of the cultural center, which has been planned for a long time.

"New premises for the city library and art museum have been sought for decades. Finally, we can see that the Siuru Cultural Center will provide a home for these prominent and vital institutions in Tartu and southern Estonia," said Kiivet. "Equally important is that, along with the building, we are renovating the public space around it, so that the city center from Küüni tänav to the Emajõgi River will become more people-friendly and inviting, offering places to be and opportunities for activities, as well as ensuring safe and comfortable movement for everybody."

The Siuru Cultural Center building and the surrounding urban space will be designed in accordance with the winning entry in the international architectural competition and the preliminary project.

The authors of the project are 3+1 Architects and Kino Landscape Architects.

In addition to the cultural center building itself, permits will also be granted for several related projects in the surrounding area, much of which is set to be redeveloped as part of the Siuru project,

The construction tender is due to be announced in the second half of 2026 with construction work to begin in early 2027.

More information about the Tartu Downtown Culural Center "Siuru" is available here.

---

