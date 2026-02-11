X!

Tartu's Zeppelin Center to be demolished as part of redevelopment plans

News
The Zeppelin center and its surroundings in Tartu.
The Zeppelin center and its surroundings in Tartu. Source: Peeter Paaver
News

The City of Tartu has initiated a detailed planning procedure for Turu tänav, which includes the demolition of the Zeppelin Center. A combination of commercial and residential buildings will be constructed in its place.

The aim of the detailed planning procedure for the Turu tänav 14 plot and surrounding area is to assess the potential to construct new commercial and residential buildings on the site, including an underground car park and a public parking garage.

The Zeppelin Center, which is located on the plot in question, will be demolished, according to Tartu City Government.

A planning and architectural competition will now be organized to identify the best solution for both the urban space and the buildings on the plot.

The prior development of the Väike-Turu 7 and Turu 18 plots means the area has already started to become more densely packed and multifunctional in line with the objectives of the city's more general development plans.

The city government therefore considers it logical that the Turu 14 plot, which is situated between them, will also have a more diverse function than before and not be limited to just commercial use.

The Zeppelin Center first opened in Tartu in 2001.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Karin Koppel

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:00

Tartu's Zeppelin Center to be demolished as part of redevelopment plans

17:21

Official on president's Ukraine comments: An orchestra can't play half Mozart, half Bach

16:43

Põltsamaa food processing plant sold to Svensky Kaubanduse OÜ

16:42

Estonian police launch partners network to fight fraud epidemic

16:13

Estonia's defense forces take over public buildings for urban combat training

15:53

Interior ministry rejects Ministry of Justice's drug policy reform plans

15:08

Russian influence parliamentary committee picks chairmen

15:04

Public urged to be wary of aggressive seals protecting pups

14:25

Survey: Reform's ratings boost slows

13:46

Ministry: Tallinn deputy mayor's claim of sharp waste collection price hike false

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

10:44

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

10.02

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

10.02

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

10.02

Watch: Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko in Olympic action Tuesday live on ERR

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo