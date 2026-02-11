Tartu's Zeppelin Center to be demolished as part of redevelopment plans

The City of Tartu has initiated a detailed planning procedure for Turu tänav, which includes the demolition of the Zeppelin Center. A combination of commercial and residential buildings will be constructed in its place.

The aim of the detailed planning procedure for the Turu tänav 14 plot and surrounding area is to assess the potential to construct new commercial and residential buildings on the site, including an underground car park and a public parking garage.

The Zeppelin Center, which is located on the plot in question, will be demolished, according to Tartu City Government.

A planning and architectural competition will now be organized to identify the best solution for both the urban space and the buildings on the plot.

The prior development of the Väike-Turu 7 and Turu 18 plots means the area has already started to become more densely packed and multifunctional in line with the objectives of the city's more general development plans.

The city government therefore considers it logical that the Turu 14 plot, which is situated between them, will also have a more diverse function than before and not be limited to just commercial use.

The Zeppelin Center first opened in Tartu in 2001.

