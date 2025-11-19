Tartu gives go ahead for riverside promenade connecting Katlamaja Quarter with city center

Tartu City Government has granted a construction permit for the creation of a riverside promenade reaching up to the Katlamaja Quarter.

The extension of the Emajõgi promenade up to the Katlamaja (Literally "Boler House") Quarter, will reopen a section of the riverbank, which has been closed for decades and create more opportunities for people to spend time by the water.

The Emajõgi River is one of Tartu's strongest symbols and a natural part of life in the city. The development will add a new section of the Emajõgi promenade from behind the Ahhaa Center up to the Karlova boat harbor.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said that it has been a long-term goal for the city to improve connections along the Emajõgi River and bring more life to its banks.

"Today, there are already cafés on the banks of the Emajõgi River and two very popular staircases. The construction of the promenade behind the Katlamaja Quarter will make it possible to move and spend time almost uninterruptedly along the river from Tähtvere Sports Park to Karlova. Negotiations are also underway with representatives of the State Fleet to open the entire length of the Emajõgi promenade, so that it will run from Väike-Turu 10 next to the Turusild Bridge. The long-closed-off area will once again belong to the people of Tartu."

Karin Bachmann, a representative of Kino Maastikuarhitektid, the company, which designed the promenade's landscape architecture, said the plans will give people a different way to interact with the river.

"In the center of Tartu, the Emajõgi River is between concrete banks, and we can only look at it from above. The Katlamaja promenade, however, moves into the same space as the river and its banks. This gives people the opportunity to get close to the river, sit on platforms and make a fire next to the flowing water," said Bachmann.

Plans for the redevlopment of the Katlamaja promenade in Tartu. Source: Kristjan Talistu

The promenade will feature a large shelter, built using the existing pier building. Part of the old trestle has been demolished and the material obtained from it will be reused to build platforms and create seating areas.

The other half will be converted into a shelter, which will provide shade, seating and beautiful views from a platform around 3 meters high. In front of the planned pavilion, a wooden staircase and floating dock will be built along the slope down to the river. The platform, which is on the same level as the promenade and extends over the river, will allow those who have difficulty walking on stairs to get closer to the river.

An outdoor toilet is planned for the center of the promenade, and there will also be opportunities to bring a temporary sauna or food truck to the promenade. Public barbecue areas are also planned for those who wish to spend more time by the river.

In addition to the promenade between the Ahhaa Centre and Karlova boat harbor, the city also wants to create access to the river through the harbor area located at Väike-Turu 10. Creating a passageway through the courtyard belonging to the State Fleet would connect the planned promenade with the rest of the Emajõe's right bank promenade.

Plans for the redevelopment of the Katlamaja promenade in Tartu. Source: Kristjan Talistu

The construction work is planned to be completed in several stages. In 2026, the section from Väike-Turu harbor to the shelter is earmarked for completion. The entire section up to Karlova boat harbor will be completed by 2028.

The estimated total cost of the work is €2.5 million, with the completion of the promenade supported by the State Support Services Center's "Development of Larger Urban Areas" measure.

---

