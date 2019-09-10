ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Tramline could be built from Balti Jaam to Telliskivi Street

ERR News
Designs for Telliskivi and Reisijate tänava by KOKO arhitektid OÜ.
Photo: Designs for Telliskivi and Reisijate tänava by KOKO arhitektid OÜ. Author: KOKO arhitektid OÜ
Designs released by Tallinn City Planning Department include a new tramline to connect Balti Jaam and Telliskivi. However, there is no solid idea yet and no date has been set for when the work could begin.

The new tramline could be built as part of a development of Reisijate tänava, a currently dilapidated road which runs parallel to the train tracks at Balti Jaam, past Balti Jaam Market and through the carpark to Telliskivi Street.

Images designed and released by KOKO Architects OÜ show what the redeveloped area could look like.

Head of the Tallinn City Planning Department, Ignar Fjuk, told ERR it could be possible to construct a new single-track line and tramstop along the street.

Fjuk said that if a tramline is built linking the port to the airport, which is seriously on the agenda, not all trams would have to go from the port to Kopli. This would create an operational line between the Balti Jaam and the airport, which would also connect the ports. Another option under consideration is to make a tram loop just before Ristiku Street, which currently has a railway area.

Fjuk could not say when these plans would be implemented but said that it was related to the tramline to the port and more detailed plans would be revealed at the same time.

The tramline would be part of a redevelopment of the area which will see several new buildings built on the Telliskivi and Reisijate streets.

There will be pedestrian-friendly crossings, and the plan proposes that the street be closed to cars from Friday evening to Sunday evening turning the area into a pedestrian zone.

Astri Grupp announced on Tuesday its plan to build the first Radisson RED hotel in Telliskivi 62/64. It is due to open in 2023.

Editor: Helen Wright

