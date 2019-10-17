Prisons could set up e-shops for inmates

Inmates in Estonian prisons may soon be able to do their shopping online as the Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK) is mulling the idea of opening e-shops to cut bureaucracy.

RIK's plan is to announce a state procurement tender to develop a solution that allows prisoners to safely enter an online store, track balances on their accounts, and to place orders.

The aim of the e-shop is to unify the shopping environment across the country's three prisons in Tallinn, Tartu, and Viru.

It would also be possible to order products that are not part of the daily prison product range.

Restrictions could also be applied to different products available for sale, as well as allowing the prison administration to monitor the progress of orders which will allow them to intervene if necessary.

Before announcing the call for the establishment of the e-shop, RIK will meet with the prisons representatives to find out the level of interest in the new e-shop idea.

All prisons in Estonia - Tallinn, Tartu and Viru - already operate stores. In Tallinn and Viru prisons the running operations are outsourced, while Tartu Prison for it's store.

