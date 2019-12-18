ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn tramline reopened after fallen tree removed

Fallen tree moved from Tramline in Kopli, Tallinn.
Photo: Fallen tree moved from Tramline in Kopli, Tallinn. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
A tramline has been reopened in Tallinn after a tree fell on the tracks at Angerja tramstop in Kopli.

Emergency service workers completed their task at 7.15 p.m. and reopened the line.

Removing the tree, which was blown down by storm winds, took approximately an hour, a spokesman for the Northern Rescue Center said. 

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnstorm
No comments yet.
Related

