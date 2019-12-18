Tallinn tramline reopened after fallen tree removed

A tramline has been reopened in Tallinn after a tree fell on the tracks at Angerja tramstop in Kopli.

Emergency service workers completed their task at 7.15 p.m. and reopened the line.

Removing the tree, which was blown down by storm winds, took approximately an hour, a spokesman for the Northern Rescue Center said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!