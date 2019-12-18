Fallen trees, blown down in the storm, delayed westward running trains on Wednesday evening.

"Unfortunately, according to our records, a tree has fallen near Valingu due to the storm wind, causing all of our westbound trips to be delayed," Mariis Adamberg, Elron's communications manager told ERR at 7 p..m., adding trains had not been canceled.

A tree has fallen on the tracks between Rakke, Lääne-Viru County and Tartu causing delays in the Tartu direction.

Trees have also fallen onto the railway tracks elsewhere and are causing train disruptions towards Keila, Paldiski, Turba, and Kloogaranna.

Some trains running between Kloogaranna and Tallinn were shown as canceled on the Elron website at 7.45 p.m.

Elron is organizing replacement transport and passengers should monitor operational information on the company's website.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!