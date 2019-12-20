Over 2,000 households still without power Friday morning

A total of 2,287 households in Estonia were still without power on Friday morning after Wednesday's storm.

Power outages became more frequent from Wednesday afternoon when the full brunt of the storm made landfall.

At one point, 50,000 consumers across the country were without electricity, rivalling the numbers in the same predicament after a storm in late October which predominantly hit southeastern Estonia, but distribution grid operator Elektrilevi had got the bulk of these back on line by Thursday evening, with 5,600 still without power. The latter figure had more than halved shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, BNS reports.

Over 70 teams were involved in eliminating outages over the course of Thursday, BNS reports, with drones helping to locate fallen wires and other outages more rapidly.

After the October storm, thousands of households were left without power for several days.

Elektrilevi said that the elimination of a few more complex outages in Harju, Rapla, Viljandi and Tartu Counties may take until Monday to resolve.

Wednesday's storm was predicted to hit after lunchtime, and though windspeeds were not quite as high as predicted, they still reached as much as 25 meters per second (up to Beaufort Scale Force 10) or even higher in the islands, and led to the cancellation of several ferry connections to Estonia's islands, as well as the Eckerö ferry connection to Helsinki, as well as disrupting train travel.

