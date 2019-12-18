ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Storm leaves more than 36,000 households without power ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
{{1576688820000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
45 photos
News

The emergency call center has received over 300 calls, more than 36,000 people have been left without power, ferry and train traffic have been disrupted, and two children were injured by a fallen tree on Wednesday after strong winds swept across the country.

Elektrilevi, the largest electricity network operator in Estonia, said as of 6 p.m. there are over 23,000 households without electricity. At 7.30 p.m. the company told ERR approximately 40,000 were now without power. At 8.30 p.m. the number had decreased to more than 36,000.

The emergency call center has received more than 200 storm-related reports the majority dealing with fallen trees, the Rescue Board said at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. By 7. 30 p.m. this has risen to over 300 calls.

At 4:47 p.m., the emergency call center received a report that two children were trapped under a tree at Padise Community Center. An ambulance took the children to hospital.

The Rescue Board said the biggest challenges have been in Saaremaa, where an additional rescue team has been called on to assist, but problems have been reported all over the country.

The storm was predicted to reach its peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and then begin to weaken. Wind has reached speeds of up to 30 m/s in Saaremaa.

Rescue Board issues storm advice 

The Rescue Board has re-issued instructions and tips on how to prepare for a storm as well as how to act during.

Before the storm:

  • Pick up any items in a yard or garden that may be damaged by the wind.
  • Park vehicles in the open or in the garage.
  • Take into account possible blackouts: have extra food and drink.
  • Fill the car's fuel tank.

During a storm:

  • Stay indoors.
  • Don't drive. If driving is unavoidable, choose the appropriate speed and be aware you may face additional objects in the road.
  • Keep away from dropped power lines and report them to Elektrilevi at 1343 and the Emergency Response Center at 112.
  • If possible, avoid [wood-burning] heating. In case of strong winds, chimneys can end up working backwards, with the wind overpowering their typical draft.
  • In the event of personal injury or death resulting in imminent danger call 112.

In the event of a power outage:

  • Inform your electricity companies.
  • In the event of a power failure, use a torch with batteries rather than candles as a light source.
  • Help older people in your community and check they are okay.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaaelektrilevistormrescue board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18.12

Rescue Board: Storm slowing but 33,000 households still without power Updated

18.12

Storm brings disruption, cancellations to island ferry connections

18.12

Storm leaves more than 36,000 households without power Updated

18.12

Emergency center sees huge rise in reports, callers face delays

18.12

Tallinn tramline reopened after fallen tree removed

18.12

Fallen trees delay trains Updated

18.12

What the papers say: Belarusian oligarchs, Christmas snow, lost sheep

18.12

Social affairs minister, competition authority slam snap pharmacy strike

18.12

First application round announced for electric vehicle purchase subsidy

18.12

Portable car wash app raises €1 million in five days

18.12

Eckerö cancels MS Finlandia Wednesday evening Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

18.12

Social affairs minister: Pharmacy reform delays legacy of predecessors

18.12

Swedish authorities suspect two citizens of disturbing Estonia shipwreck

18.12

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE has proved itself unfit for government

18.12

Gallery: President receives friend of the press award 2019

18.12

Chain pharmacies across Estonia close for rest of day in protest

18.12

Government bill makes fuel bio-additive sales easier, more flexible

18.12

Russians in Estonia not very interested in resettling, ambassador admits

18.12

Tallink to open first Burger Kings at Rocca al Mare, Ülemiste malls

18.12

Swedish financial authority opens sanction case in SEB investigation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: