Storm brings disruption, cancellations to island ferry connections

Wednesday's storm has interfered with ferry connections to Estonia's islands. Both the connection from Kuivastu on Muhu to Virtsu on the mainland, and from Triigi on Saaremaa to Sõru on Hiiumaa were disrupted, with cancellations on the routes between Vormsi and Kihnu, and the mainland, and between Saaremaa and Hiuumaa, seeing cancellations.

Shipping company Kihnu Veeteed said that the 5.05 p.m. ferry from Sviby (Vormsi) and the 6.15 p.m.from Rohuküla on the mainland, to Vormsi were delayed due to the high winds, though the 7.05 p.m. departure from Sviby and the 8.15 p.m. departure from Rohuküla were not cancelled at press time.

However the the route between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa saw cancellations of the 5.30 p.m. ferry from Sõru and the 7 p.m. service from Triigi.

The ferry connection to and from the island of Kihnu also saw cancellations, both the 4.15 p.m. from Kihnu and the 5.15 p.m. going in the opposite direction from Munalaiu.

The 4.25 p.m. ferry from Virtsu on the mainland, to Kuivastu on Muhu, was also cancelled, as was the reverse trip from Kuivastu at 5 p.m., though the 5.35 p.m. ferry departed Virtsu on schedule as the storm abated somewhat.

As reported on ERR news the 3.15 p.m. Eckerö Line MS FInlandia from Helsinki to Tallinn, as well as the return journey at 6.30 p.m. were cancelled, though Eckerö's MS Finbo Cargo service between Muuga in Estonia and Vuosaari in Finland still ran. No other cancellations were reported with the other two major ferry lines, Tallink and Viking Line.

Sea levels on the Estonian coast have risen, ERR reports, though not anywhere near a critical level. Meterologists report that at 4.30 p.m. the water level was 103 centimeters above Amsterdam zero in the southwest Estonian town of Pärnu; the critical level in that town is 180 centimeters. This level is reportedly set to drop during the night.