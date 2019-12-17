ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Storm warning issued for Wednesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Storm clouds over Tallinn.
Storm clouds over Tallinn. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Karl Laius
News

Estonia is expected to be hit by heavy weather on Wednesday and wind speeds could reach up to 30 meters per second, the Weather Service warns.

"Tomorrow will bring a major storm, with strong winds expected to bring down trees, cause power outages and disruot sipping," the service warned on Tuesday.

Winds blowing from the south and southeast are expected to pick up during the day on Wednesday, blowing from the west and northwest in the evening at 12-17 meters per second, with gusts of 25 meters per second and up to 30 meters per second in the islands and the coast.

Estonia was last hit by a powerful storm in October that caused thousands of homes and institutions in southern Estonia to lose power.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:56

Belittling cashier also hits EKRE voters

15:35

Teachers at Kiviõli High School hold warning strike

15:12

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.4 percent

14:58

'Truth and Justice' shortlisted for best international feature Oscar

14:37

Government pharmacy reform bill defeated at Riigikogu Updated

14:31

Storm warning issued for Wednesday

14:09

Pharmacists say 200-250 drugstores optimal number for Estonia

13:47

Analyst: New mode in Estonian politics

13:32

Reinsalu: Isamaa abstentions expressed dissatisfaction with Helme's words

13:10

Interior minister: Media created controversy that led to no-confidence vote

12:43

Pharmacy chains: Can't have fewer pharmacies, don't need more

12:35

Law change curtailing reporting of ongoing court cases sees widespread use

12:16

US defense budget to allocate $50 million to Baltic air defense

11:57

Hunt's Colts lose to Saints, putting playoffs out of reach

11:34

Reform's no-confidence vote against Mart Helme fails

11:06

Cat abandoned at Tallinn Bus Station finds new home

10:29

Reform submits 739 amendment proposals to pension reform bill

10:00

State keeps age restriction for Tallinn-Kuressaare air tender

09:47

Martin Helme skips corruption committee meeting discussing Aidu Wind Farm

09:36

Journalist: Estonian reaction to Helme words stronger than in Finland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: