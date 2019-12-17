Storm warning issued for Wednesday

Estonia is expected to be hit by heavy weather on Wednesday and wind speeds could reach up to 30 meters per second, the Weather Service warns.

"Tomorrow will bring a major storm, with strong winds expected to bring down trees, cause power outages and disruot sipping," the service warned on Tuesday.

Winds blowing from the south and southeast are expected to pick up during the day on Wednesday, blowing from the west and northwest in the evening at 12-17 meters per second, with gusts of 25 meters per second and up to 30 meters per second in the islands and the coast.

Estonia was last hit by a powerful storm in October that caused thousands of homes and institutions in southern Estonia to lose power.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!