Rescue Board issues safety advice before storm ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Storm clouds over Muhu.
Storm clouds over Muhu. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Anu Tinarist
The Weather Service and the Road Weather Service have warned of a storm that is due to hit on Wednesday which could lead to fallen trees, power cuts, and disruptions to shipping and has re-issued safety advice.

The storm warning says wind will increase rapidly tomorrow with speeds of up to 25 to 30 m/s on the coast and western islands. The Rescue Board has re-issued instructions and tips on how to prepare for a storm as well as how to act during.

Before the storm:

  • Pick up any items in a yard or garden that may be damaged by the wind.
  • Park vehicles in the open or in the garage.
  • Take into account possible blackouts: have extra food and drink.
  • Fill the car's fuel tank.

During a storm:

  • Stay indoors.
  • Don't drive. If driving is unavoidable, choose the appropriate speed and be aware you may face additional objects in the road.
  • Keep away from dropped power lines and report them to Elektrilevi at 1343 and the Emergency Response Center at 112.
  • If possible, avoid [wood-burning] heating. In case of strong winds, chimneys can end up working backwards, with the wind overpowering their typical draft.
  • In the event of personal injury or death resulting in imminent danger call 112.

In the event of a power outage:

  • Inform your electricity companies.
  • In the event of a power failure, use a torch with batteries rather than candles as a light source.
  • Help older people in your community and check they are okay.

Editor: Helen Wright

stormrescue board
