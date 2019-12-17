Rescue Board issues safety advice before storm

The Weather Service and the Road Weather Service have warned of a storm that is due to hit on Wednesday which could lead to fallen trees, power cuts, and disruptions to shipping and has re-issued safety advice.

The storm warning says wind will increase rapidly tomorrow with speeds of up to 25 to 30 m/s on the coast and western islands. The Rescue Board has re-issued instructions and tips on how to prepare for a storm as well as how to act during.

Before the storm:

Pick up any items in a yard or garden that may be damaged by the wind.

Park vehicles in the open or in the garage.

Take into account possible blackouts: have extra food and drink.

Fill the car's fuel tank.

During a storm:

Stay indoors.

Don't drive. If driving is unavoidable, choose the appropriate speed and be aware you may face additional objects in the road.

Keep away from dropped power lines and report them to Elektrilevi at 1343 and the Emergency Response Center at 112.

If possible, avoid [wood-burning] heating. In case of strong winds, chimneys can end up working backwards, with the wind overpowering their typical draft.

In the event of personal injury or death resulting in imminent danger call 112.

In the event of a power outage:

Inform your electricity companies.

In the event of a power failure, use a torch with batteries rather than candles as a light source.

Help older people in your community and check they are okay.

