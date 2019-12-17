Rescue Board issues safety advice before storm ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The Weather Service and the Road Weather Service have warned of a storm that is due to hit on Wednesday which could lead to fallen trees, power cuts, and disruptions to shipping and has re-issued safety advice.
The storm warning says wind will increase rapidly tomorrow with speeds of up to 25 to 30 m/s on the coast and western islands. The Rescue Board has re-issued instructions and tips on how to prepare for a storm as well as how to act during.
Before the storm:
- Pick up any items in a yard or garden that may be damaged by the wind.
- Park vehicles in the open or in the garage.
- Take into account possible blackouts: have extra food and drink.
- Fill the car's fuel tank.
During a storm:
- Stay indoors.
- Don't drive. If driving is unavoidable, choose the appropriate speed and be aware you may face additional objects in the road.
- Keep away from dropped power lines and report them to Elektrilevi at 1343 and the Emergency Response Center at 112.
- If possible, avoid [wood-burning] heating. In case of strong winds, chimneys can end up working backwards, with the wind overpowering their typical draft.
- In the event of personal injury or death resulting in imminent danger call 112.
In the event of a power outage:
- Inform your electricity companies.
- In the event of a power failure, use a torch with batteries rather than candles as a light source.
- Help older people in your community and check they are okay.
Editor: Helen Wright