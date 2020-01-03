Eckerö line cancels Friday afternoon Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

The MS Finlandia, the sole vessel the company operates between the two capitals, has seen its 12.00 p.m. departure from Tallinn already canceled, with the return journey from Helsinki at 3.15 p.m. similarly not running, online news portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

Eckerö canceled at least one connection during the storm of 18 December.

The company also operates a connection between Muuga, east of Tallinn, and Vuosaari in Finland. No announcement has been made that this is canceled. The scheduled 6.30 p.m. connection from Tallinn to Helsinki, and its return journey at 9.40 p.m., have similarly not yet been canceled, at the time of writing.

Eckerö's site is here.

The state weather office (Riigi ilmateenistus) issued a level one warning for the mainland, rising to a level two for the islands, with gusts of up to 25 meters per second expected in coastal areas. The windy conditions are likely to persist through the night, it is reported.

