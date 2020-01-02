Eckerö Line ferries carry 1.89 million passengers in 2019

Finnish shipper Eckerö Line carried a total of 1.89 million passengers between Tallinn and Helsinki in 2019, approximately 45,000 passengers more tahan in all of 2017.

Despite the shrinking market and intense competition on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, the company said that the rapid increase in the number of passengers that began in 2018 continued in 2019.

Bringing MS Finbo Cargo onto the route and growing international passenger numbers helped set a passenger number record last year, Eckerö Line said.

The MS Finbo Cargo operates between the Port of Muuga, east of Tallinn, and Vuosaari, east of Helsinki. In addition to vehicle passengers, the ferry likewise now transports nearly 40 percent of Eckerö Line's cargo carriage volume. Cargo carriage increased by 10 percent in 2019.

Last year, the number of international passengers carried by Eckerö Line increased by 9 percent as well. The biggest increase came from the Baltic countries but other growing markets include the United Kingdom, India, Germany, and, as in previous years, China.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!