Statistics: 2019 passenger and goods transport via ports up on year

Passenger traffic through ports, 2015-2019.
Passenger traffic through ports, 2015-2019. Source: Statistics Estonia
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in 2019, the number of passengers on primary national ship routes increased by 4 percent and in international traffic by 0.3 percent on year, while ports' freight volumes in tons increased by approximately 5 percent on year.

In international sea traffic, 10.7 million passengers used the services of Estonian ports. The number of passengers traveling between Estonia and Finland increased slightly, reaching 9 million. Between Estonia and Sweden, meanwhile, passenger transport decreased 10 percent on year to 1.1 million passengers.

On international routes, over 2.1 million vehicles were served by ports, 71 percent of which were passenger vehicles and 26 percent trucks and trailers. During the cruise season, 676,400 cruise passengers arrived in Estonia, 4 percent more than in 2018.

On Estonia's primary national ship lines, some 2.6 million passengers were transported, 104,500 more than in 2018. Last year also saw 16,700 trips made and 1.1 million vehicles served, i.e. over 50,900 more vehicles than in 2018. Of vehicles served, 71 percent were passenger vehicles and nearly a quarter were trucks and trailers.

Handled cargo up on year

Estonian ports handled 37.6 million tons of cargo last year, 1.8 million tons more than in 2018 and including 25.3 million tons of goods loaded and 12.3 million tons unloaded. The volume of transit goods in Estonian ports was 20.2 million tons, 6 percent more than during the previous year, and including 14.6 million tons of loaded and 5.6 million tons of unloaded transit cargo. 10.7 million tons of goods were exported and 6.6 million tons imported via Estonian ports last year.

Sea container transport via ports remained steady on year in 2019, totaling 242,060 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The number of containers shipped out of Estonian ports totaled over 120,855 TEUs, while the number received totaled 121,205 TEUs.

According to the Estonian Maritime Information System, 11,434 ships arrived at Estonian ports from foreign ports. These included 9,297 general cargo non-specialized ships (including ro-ro passenger ships), 991 liquid bulk carriers, 263 container ships, 175 dry bulk carriers, 116 specialized carriers and 334 cruise ships.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cargo volumesportsstatistics estoniapassenger numbers
