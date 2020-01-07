ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Maersk halts scheduled cargo shipping from Port of Sillamäe ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Silsteve General Director Jaanus Paas giving an interview to ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera.
Silsteve General Director Jaanus Paas giving an interview to ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

As of the beginning of January, international container shipping company Maersk has halted its scheduled container shipping to the Port of Sillamäe, which first began in November 2016. Negotiations are currently underway for the relaunch of regular shipping services from the Northeastern Estonian port.

"Maersk has indeed halted its entry to AS Silsteve's container terminal for the first quarter of this year," said Paanus Paas, general director of AS Silsteve, the owner of the multifunctional terminal at the Port of Sillamäe. "Talks are currently underway with both Maersk as well as other shipping lines regarding the relaunch of the route. I believe that we will have successfully relaunched by the end of the first quarter at least."

Paas declined to comment any further until the situation became more clear.

According to Maersk Eesti managing director Margus Indus, Maersk will not rule out restoring regular service to the Port of Sillamäe in the future.

"As things currently stand, I am unfortunately unable to say more exactly when that might be," Indus said. "During the year, we'll review the schedules of our feeder ships and their rotation between various Baltic Sea ports on a regular basis."

The Port of Sillamäe's professional work and customer-oriented service left a positive impression on Maersk in any case, which the company would be sure to take into consideration when making decisions regarding further port visits in the future, the managing director said.

"The Port of Sillamäe has certainly also boosted the competitiveness of Estonia's [export] goods and generated restorative competitiveness among container ports in Estonia, which we will certainly keep a sharp eye on in the near future as we shape future port options for feeder container ships in Estonia and other neighboring countries."

Regular route launched in 2016

Maersk first tested the work of the Port of Sillamäe's container terminal in November 2015, and launched scheduled operations from the port a year later. The first container ship departed Sillamäe for Rotterdam on November 19, 2016.

"For the Port of Tallinn, the launch of scheduled container shipping was a qualitative leap in the development of the port, which creates favorable conditions for the handling of small shipments at the port as well," the port wrote on its homepage in 2016. "Together with a cargo shipping line, a regular cargo connection was likewise established across the Gulf of Finland with the Port of HaminaKotka.

The launching of regular shipping services from the Port of Tallinn was declared the second most important logistics accomplishment of the year.

According to AS Silsteve's 2018 annual report, the company employed 88 people and earned a profit of €1,262,000 on a net turnover of €11,152,000.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

port of sillamäemaersk
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:09

Maersk halts scheduled cargo shipping from Port of Sillamäe

17:01

Anett Kontaveit: I feel on the same form as before my sickness

16:46

Helme: Public focusing too much on PPP implementation costs

16:20

Rapla resident loses over half a million euros after phone fraud

15:54

Second pillar pension funds had a successful 2019

15:28

SDE MP: Education minister should resolve Ida-Viru Estonian teaching issue

15:00

Kallas supports hiring assistants but says there is currently no need

14:29

Prime minister talks digital policy with German justice minister in Tallinn

14:09

May take 15 years to achieve four-lane highways, says economic minister

13:32

Regional Jet board member quits, to be replaced by CFO

13:12

Tallinn to introduce changeable speed limits and signs on Reidi tee

12:56

Former interior minister Anvelt joins two other ex-ministers at PR firm

12:43

Diesel prices reach record high in Estonia

12:30

Kõlvart: Tallinn will need to borrow money to finance new hospital

12:10

Police: Cocaine sales have increased significantly

11:33

ETV anchorman on life at sea on Antarctica-bound Admiral Bellingshausen

11:14

Mushrooms cropping up in forests during unusually mild winter

10:48

Rail Baltic audit finds project implementation issues

10:31

10,000 children in Estonia unvaccinated against measles

10:11

IKEA store in Kurna to be completed by 2023 at earliest

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: