More than €4 million to be spent on Sillamäe beach promenade development

Construction work will start this month on a new beach promenade in the eastern town of Sillamäe, which will cost more than €4 million in total.

Last week, the Sillamäe City Government and construction company Nordecon AS signed an agreement for the construction of the Sillamäe beach promenade.

Construction work will begin in September and the total cost of the works will be €4,055,703.

The promenade will become a tourism object that develops and diversifies the city space, connecting the port with the city center and forming an integral whole with the reconstructed Mere Avenue.

The beach area of ​​Sillamäe will become an important development zone, the sea gate of the county and an attractive recreational area that will promote the development of the tourism sector, a press release from Sillamäe council said.

"The center of Sillamäe will definitely become a favorite place for both residents and guests. In the next few years, we are planning to build a marina and a boat harbor on the port side of the promenade, which will definitely bring our guests to the sea," said Tõnis Kalberg, Mayor of Sillamäe.

The development is supported by Enterprise Estonia Foundation supports the construction of the Promenade with €2.3 million. The rest is financed from the city budget. Work will be completed by the end of 2020.

You can watch a video of what the finished development will look like here.

--

