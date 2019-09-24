ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade ({{commentsTotal}})

An artist's visualisation of the new beach promenade in Sillamäe.
An artist's visualisation of the new beach promenade in Sillamäe. Source: Sillamae City Council
ETV morning program "Terevisioon" reported that construction is slated to begin next month on a new beachfront promenade in the Northeastern Estonian coastal town of Sillamäe which will hopefully open up the town's beachfront and make it more attractive to tourists. The promenade will include an observation tower and playgrounds, among other features.

Situated on the coast of the Gulf of Finland some 30 kilometers west of Narva, Sillamäe, population 13,000, is famous to this day for having been a closed town during the Soviet occupation.

According to local government leaders, however, efforts have been made in recent years to attract more tourists to town and thus stimulate the local economy.

The new €4 million beachfront promenade, which will be situated between the Sõtke River and the sea, should provide an incentive to reestablish passenger ship traffic between Sillamäe and the Southern Finnish coastal city of Kotka to its north across the gulf.

The idea is also to tie the promenade in with a planned yacht and boat harbor in the future as well.

The Sillamäe Municipal Government has received a lot of feedback regarding a short video introducing plans for the 640 meter promenade in the form of a 3D render. Among other comments, some have doubted whether the current solution will be a good fit for that area.

Deputy Municipal Mayor Aleksei Stepanov, however, is confident that the end result will be better than the video conveys.

"Specialists and architects in the field were involved in the compiling of this project, thanks to whom the entire concept was drawn up," Stepanov said. "I sincerely believe that the 3D model is just a visualization, and in real life our beautiful promenade will look much better than one might currently believe."

Sillamäe's beachfront promenade, which is being built by Nordecon, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

Watch the video introducing the current 3D render of the future beachfront promenade below.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

