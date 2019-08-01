ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Tiit Vähi at the Port of Sillamäe.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Tiit Vähi at the Port of Sillamäe. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Economy

Port of Sillamäe supervisory board chairman Tiit Vähi said that the Northeastern Estonian port is interested in establishing a shale oil pre-refinery on site, regional paper Põhjarannik reports.

Accoring to Vähi, he has been in touch with Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, shale oil producer Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) as well as oil products producer Kiviõli Keemiatööstus in connection with the establishment of a proposed pre-refinery.

"We have not established any binding agreement, but hwe have said that if shale oil producers make a decision and want to establish this plant on the territory of the Port of Sillamäe, we will definitely provide good conditions for doing so," he told Põhjarannik.

Vähi added that the construction of a pre-refinery in Sillamäe makes sense logically, as large oil plants are located just 25 kilometers away. He recalled that the plan is to also establish a heavy fuel oil refinery on the territory of the port, and its environmental impact assessment has already been conducted in accordance with the law.

"Further research is needed on the shale oil refinery, but a great deal of progress has already been made in that regard," Vähi said.

Hando Sutter, CEO of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, said on Tuesday that Sillamäe would be a suitable location for the planned shale oil pre-refinery, although building the refinery in Auvere to the southeast would also have its benefits.

According to Sutter, Eesti Energia is expecting co-financing from the state's modernization fund, noting that public aid would cover 20 percent to one third of the total cost of the refinery.

Currently underway is an analysis aimed at providing a detailed overview of the technological aspects of the project as well as the investment required.

Late last month, the Estonian government endorsed in principle the construction of a shale oil refinery in Northeastern Estonia. Construction is estimated to cost €600 million and be completed by 2024 at the earliest.

The estimated smallest reasonable output capacity of such a plant is approximately 1 million tons per year. In 2018, more than 1.1 million tons of shale oil was produced in Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

energyoil shaletiit vähifossil fuels


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:02

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

09:22

Half of teachers at new Kohtla-Järve school hired from elsewhere in country

08:39

Hospital blood stocks low following recent traumas

31.07

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

31.07

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

Opinion
16:41

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

15:37

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

14:35

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

13:43

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

12:02

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

Business
30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

30.07

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

30.07

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
19:25

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

17:55

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

16:41

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

15:37

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

14:35

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

13:43

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

12:02

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

10:46

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

10:02

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

09:22

Half of teachers at new Kohtla-Järve school hired from elsewhere in country

08:39

Hospital blood stocks low following recent traumas

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

31.07

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

31.07

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

31.07

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: