Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

Economy
Former Eesti Energia buildings in Mustamäe to be auctioned.
Former Eesti Energia buildings in Mustamäe to be auctioned. Source: KV.ee
State owned energy group Eesti Energia is selling its former offices and other properties in Tallinn, via auction.

A total of nine properties in the Mustamäe district of Tallinn, located between Tuuliku and Kadaka roads, are to be auctioned and are available either as a whole asset, or separately, ERR's online news in Estonia reports.

The units consist of business, production and also transport facilities, Eesti Energia said in its sales announcement, noting the ease of accessibility and surrounding commercial zone as selling points, adding that some of the properties have a high level of landscaping.

The opening prices at auction for the units range from €60,0000 to just over €2 million, the company says, with opening price for all units combined being around €5 million.

A deposit of 5 percent is required for each unit.

The properties are heated by a central boilerhouse or similar; AS Utilitas Tallinn should be contacted to arrange heat supply details, though options for gas-supplied heating are reportedly also available.

Additionally, city water supplier Tallinna Vesi have issued requirements that the water pipeline supplying Tuuliku and Kadaka roads be extended to Tuuliku road itself.

The deadline for submitting bids is 1 p.m. on Aug. 22, it is reported. Eesti Energia is now headquartered at Lelle Road at the Järve intersection, south of the city center.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

