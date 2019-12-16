Utility and energy company owner tops this year's dividend rankings

Estonia's new record for dividend income, €34.3 million, belongs to Kristjan Rahu, who sold the utility and energy group Utilitas to an Australian investment fund last year, it appears from the dividend rankings published by business daily Äripäev on Monday.

The record was previously held by drug and media businessman Margus Linnamäe, who decided to take €20 million in dividends from his holding company MM Grupp in 2011; this year, Linnamäe didn't make the rankings at all, Äripäev writes (link in Estonian).

After Rahu, the top five in this year's rankings are rounded out by Sonny Aswani with €8.8 million (Horizon Tsellulosi ja Paberi AS), Oleg Ossinovski with €8.5 million (Skinest Grupp), construction businessman Toomas Annus with €5.8 million and shipping agency Petromaks Spediitor owner Sergei Petrov with €4.5 million.

