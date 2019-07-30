ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR
Auvere Power Plant.
Auvere Power Plant. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Economy

Since the beginning of 2019, Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia has laid off over 300 employees in connection with cuts to oil shale energy production. The company's leadership will make the next round of decisions in late August.

Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter told journalists on Tuesday that the drawing up of production plans at Eesti Energia is currently underway.

"Layoffs will depend on how much oil shale we mine," Sutter explained. "At the end of August, we'll look at whether we need to lay more [employees] off this year or not."

He added that layoffs have affected all of Eesti Energia's units, not just in the oil shale sector.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) has said that an increase in the price of CO2 quotas may result in up to 1,000 people losing their jobs in Ida-Viru County.

According to the Association of Energy Workers' Trade Unions, the total number of jobs at risk may be even higher than that.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

energyeesti energiaoil shalejobsministry of economic affairs and communicationslayoffsfossil fuels


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

Opinion
16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

Business
27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

26.07

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

25.07

Commission: Banks not following anti-money laundering requirements enough

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:38

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

17:17

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

09:08

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

29.07

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: