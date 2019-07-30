Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

Since the beginning of 2019, Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia has laid off over 300 employees in connection with cuts to oil shale energy production. The company's leadership will make the next round of decisions in late August.

Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter told journalists on Tuesday that the drawing up of production plans at Eesti Energia is currently underway.

"Layoffs will depend on how much oil shale we mine," Sutter explained. "At the end of August, we'll look at whether we need to lay more [employees] off this year or not."

He added that layoffs have affected all of Eesti Energia's units, not just in the oil shale sector.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) has said that an increase in the price of CO2 quotas may result in up to 1,000 people losing their jobs in Ida-Viru County.

According to the Association of Energy Workers' Trade Unions, the total number of jobs at risk may be even higher than that.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!