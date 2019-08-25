ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finance minister: Exiting oil shale energy not sensible ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Minister of Finance Mart Helme (EKRE, middle) visiting Eesti Energia's Auvere Power Plant in Ida-Viru County.
Minister of Finance Mart Helme (EKRE, middle) visiting Eesti Energia's Auvere Power Plant in Ida-Viru County. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Economy

The current Estonian government doesn't consider exiting the mining of and production of energy from oil shale as sensible, Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said this week, adding that the goal should be to make this branch of the Estonian economy consistent with present-day environmentally-friendly requirements using innovative solutions.

Presenting the expectations of the state as owner to Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, Helme said that the current government considers energy security to be of utmost importance, with Eesti Energia playing a central role in it.

The Estonian state is the owner of Eesti Energia as the energy sector is one of the most important safeguards of Estonia's well-being, he said, making a contribution to the improvement of the country's economic environment and competitiveness.

"It's important to take care of the long-term sustainability of the energy sector in order for energy supply to be ensured at an appropriate level in the years to come as well," the minister noted.

For the achievement of strategic goals, it's important to be competitive in the production of electricity as well as possess a diverse portfolio which allows the energy group to successfully act as the producer, seller and exporter of electricity.

"In order to be competitive as en electricity producer in the long term and to simultaneously reduce the burden on the environment, modernizing the production of oil shale energy, diversifying the production portfolio and increasing the capacities of renewable energy is inevitable," Helme said.

It's also critical for the state that Estonia possess a controllable domestic electricity generating capability in the amount of at least 1,000 megawatts through at least 2023 in order to cover average domestic consumption.

According to Helme, one also must not forget that Eesti Energia is a business that must produce a profit for its owner. The state must demand from its businesses an exemplary corporate culture and an effective and well-functioning business model, he highlighted. In Eesti Energia's case, this means that each of the group's fields of business must be profitable in its own right.

The minister reiterated the government's plan to, within the next few years, conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Eesti Energia's green energy subsidiary Enefit Green along with the subsequent listing of shares.

At a company summer event in Lääne-Viru County earlier this week, the finance minister outlined the expectations of the state as owner of Eesti Energia for the next few years.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financeenergyoil shale


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
22.08

Repinski disappears amid own coup in Jõhvi

22.08

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

22.08

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program

22.08

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

22.08

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

Opinion
Business
22.08

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

22.08

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

21.08

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

21.08

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

21.08

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:22

Tänak triumphs at Rallye Deutschland again, Toyota sweeps podium

16:35

Military intel chief: Expanding of authority to be decided by Supreme Court

14:46

Finance minister: Exiting oil shale energy not sensible

12:10

Free public transport in Tartu County sees ridership soar

10:04

Estonia to lead six countries in developing next unmanned ground system

24.08

Taltech research funding fraud scandal continues as claims conflict

24.08

Unemployment benefits paid out to nearly 14,000 in second quarter

24.08

Dual Estonian-Russian citizen suspected of treason in Russia

24.08

President Kaljulaid: I stood in the chain; we were no longer afraid

24.08

Galleries: The Baltic Way, then and now remembered Updated

24.08

Inspired by Baltics, protesters form 40-kilometer Hong Kong Way

23.08

Estonian signatories of 1979 Baltic Appeal thanked by foreign minister

23.08

Gallery: Baltic prime ministers mark 30th anniversary of Baltic Way in Riga

23.08

Riigikogu to convene next Friday for no-confidence vote against Ratas

23.08

Report: Estonia ranked country with lowest money laundering risk

23.08

Opinion: The fight for the future was also a fight for the past

23.08

Skeleton Technologies ultracapacitors to power Škoda trams in Germany

23.08

IKEA to open Estonian e-store, Tallinn pickup point next Thursday

23.08

Government confirms principles of second pension pillar reform

23.08

This step unavoidable, Reform says in no-confidence motion against Ratas

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: