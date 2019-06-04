ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS, ERR News
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre).
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

In finding solutions to proposed mass lay-offs by state owned electricity firm Eesti Energia, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre) emphasized coexistence between older oil shale burning plants and environmentally friendly renewable sources. Aab noted that the potential conflict was not unexpected, but had been brought into sharper focus recently.

Eesti Energia announced Tuesday that it would be making temporary job cuts through the summer, of up to 1,300 people. This is on top of an earlier announcement in April that 400 Eesti Energia employees would be given temporary redundancy.

The reason given by Eesti Energia was a lack of competitiveness, and therefore reduced capacity at its plants, resulting from large quantities of Russian and Belarusian electricity entering the Nord Pool energy market. These countries are not subject to European Union carbon dioxide emissions duties, which have doubled over the last year.

Not a case of one or the other

Jaak Aab proposed a "both/and", rather than an "either/or" solution, whereby Eesti Energia focuses both on the traditional, oil shale burning generation, and increasing the market share of renewable energy.

Eesti Energia's renewables subsidiary, Enefit Green, acquired private company Nelja Energia last year, and with it turbines at the Paldiski wind farm, as well as other assets.

"The news that increases in the price of carbon dioxide emission credits may result in up to a thousand people becoming jobless in Ida-Viru County is catastrophic for many families," Aab said, according to BNS.

"The situation is more than critical, and actions are needed quickly," he continued, as quoted by finance ministry spokespersons.

Expand existing regional support program

Aab added that the state should increase the scope of an Ida-Viru County program initiated to support the region and create new jobs. The bulk of the, albeit temporary, job losses will be felt in Estonia's easternmost county.

The program aims to boost the region's economic activity via new investment, facilitating job creation at above-average salaries, compared with other industries in the region.

"Preliminary work has been done and measures are in operation, so now it would be necessary to increase the support volumes. There is also a great need for cooperation between ministries to help people via national support," Aab said.

A primary driving force behind the Ida-Viru County program was in any case concern that transitioning to more environmentally friendly energy sources would leave some people in the sector jobless.

"However, due to what is going on on the energy market, this problem arrived sooner than we expected," Aab added.

Aab also noted the overall success of the Ida-Viru County program, and possible future developments.

"We are also supporting the establishment and development of a start-up ecosystem in Ida-Viru County in partnership with KredEx and Startup Estonia. But it is clear that the program's results do not emerge overnight, and developments take time," Aab continued.

The Eesti Energia lay-offs would last for up to a 90 day period within 12 months, during which the minimum wage possible, €540 per month, would be paid.

Around 500 people have reportedly already received redundancy notices; according to some labor unions, the number laid off could ultimately reach around 6,000.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti energiajaak aabeesti energia job cutseesti energia lay-offs


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:59

Estonian, Latvian foreign ministers discuss alcohol excise policies

10:12

Foreign minister: Baltic council reforms needed to maintain cooperation

09:43

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day

09:11

Mart Helme no-confidence motion fails at Riigikogu

03.06

New EDF infantry platoon starts service in Afghanistan

03.06

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal

03.06

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

03.06

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

Opinion
16:30

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

15:22

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

14:43

Public letter: Elron, imagine the effects of your bike ban

14:16

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

13:36

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

Business
31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

31.05

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

31.05

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:25

Ministry says EU money possible in Eesti Energia lay-offs

16:59

Economic affairs minister proposes train purchases to meet rising demand

16:30

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

15:22

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

14:43

Public letter: Elron, imagine the effects of your bike ban

14:16

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

13:36

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

12:36

Riigikogu speaker: Blue, black and white an integral part of the nation

11:57

Transporting bikes on Elron trains restricted over summer

11:34

Gallery: Winners of 'Laulupidu 2069' drawing contest revealed

10:59

Estonian, Latvian foreign ministers discuss alcohol excise policies

10:12

Foreign minister: Baltic council reforms needed to maintain cooperation

09:43

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day

09:11

Mart Helme no-confidence motion fails at Riigikogu

03.06

New EDF infantry platoon starts service in Afghanistan

03.06

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal

03.06

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

03.06

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent

03.06

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

03.06

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: