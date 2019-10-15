ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
VKG considering establishing solar power plant in Narva ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Solar panels (photo is illustrative).
Solar panels (photo is illustrative). Source: Richard Vogel/AP/Scanpix
Economy

Estonian shale oil producer Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) is considering the option of establishing a solar power park adjacent to an industrial park on the outskirts of Narva next year, regional paper Põhjarannik reports.

Spokespeople for the Ida-Viru County Industrial Areas Development Foundation (IVIA) told the paper that the next step is to seek the opinion of the City of Narva regarding the matter.

VKG's tentative plan is to install approximately 8,000 solar panels with a total capacity of 2.55 megawatts at the new facility.

The solar park would be situated on a currently undeveloped property on Tiigi tänav, adjacent to the site of Narva Industrial Park in the city's Kulgu District. Currently owned by the IVIA, this property is situated between a Border Guard base and the Kadastiku open pit mine.

"Currently we are doing the calculations to get an overview of the viability of the project," VKG spokespersonIrina Bojenko said.

"The main issue is the absence of clear support mechanisms and methods for such initiatives," she said. "Thus we are currently focused primarily on an analysis of whether this project is economically viable without these support mechanisms as well. We will share more information when we have the results of the initial economic and technical analysis."

Bojenko added that if a decision is made in favor of the investment, VKG will begin implementing the project in 2020.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

